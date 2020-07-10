Two Atlantic Canada sites recognized as UNESCO Global Geoparks

The Canadian Commission of UNESCO announced today that two sites in Atlantic Canada, the Cliffs of Fundy in Nova Scotia, and Discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, are being recognized as UNESCO Global Geoparks for their exceptional geological heritage.

The Cliffs Fundy UNESCO Global Geopark contains over 40 geosites across 125 km where visitors can see the Earth’s natural history, the world’s highest tides, and Canada’s oldest dinosaur fossils. Visitors can also discover landscapes steeped in the legends and cultures of Mi’kmaq, who inhabited the area for more than 11,000 years.

DYK that #NovaScotia’s Cliffs of #Fundy became a @UNESCO Global Geopark today? This 125-km stretch of land has joined the ranks of other sites around the 🌎 that are celebrated for their geological significance and cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/S4pwsdYcvB — Canada (@Canada) July 10, 2020

”The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Society welcomes this opportunity with honour and humility and will cherish this moment now and into the future,” Don Fletcher, the president, Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Society, said. “This prestigious designation confirms that our Geopark possesses internationally significant geological heritage.”

The Discovery UNESCO Global Geopark, which is located on the Bonavista Peninsula on Newfoundland’s east coast, provides its visitors with a chance to learn about the earliest fossils of animal life, and explore seascapes.

“Today this UNESCO designation on the Bonavista Peninsula adds another valuable piece to our ever-strengthening tourism offerings, while enhancing sustainable economic growth in a rural area,” John Norman, the chair of Discovery Geopark said. “Once again the Bonavista Peninsula has a reason to celebrate as we are highlighted on the international stage.”

The Cliffs of Fundy and Discovery join three other UNESCO Global Geoparks in Canada; Stonehammer in New Brunswick, Percé in Quebec, and Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia.