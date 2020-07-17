Quebec provincial police are asking residents to check their cabins, sheds and hunting lodges as they intensify the manhunt for Martin Carpentier, who's eluded police for more than a week. (CBC)

Quebec manhunt intensifies as police search cabins for father of 2 dead girls

By Levon Sevunts
Posted: Friday, July 17, 2020 13:41
Last Updated: Friday, July 17, 2020 13:43

Quebec provincial police are asking residents of Saint-Apollinaire near Quebec City to check their cabins, trailers and sheds scattered in the woods around the municipality as they intensify their search for Martin Carpentier, who is wanted in connection with the deaths of his two daughters.

The Sûreté du Québec says they have reason to believe the 44-year-old former Scout leader was inside a trailer in the densely wooded area they have been searching.

“We want to check all the chalets and outbuildings and we want to support owners in this operation,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Police say Carpentier is not likely to be dangerous, but if residents feel scared looking around their properties, they should reach out to a friend or call the police.

“For permanent or temporary residents going to carry out checks, we suggest that you be accompanied or contact us for police assistance,” the SQ said in a statement.

Police say the search in the densely wooded area is complicated by the hot and rainy weather (CBC)

Police have been searching for Carpentier since July 8, when his daughters Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, went missing and became subjects of a nation-wide child abduction alert. Police say they were last seen alive buying ice cream at a convenience store near Lévis, Que.

Hours later, Carpentier’s vehicle was found five kilometres away, empty and badly damaged in a crash on the provincial Highway 20.

The girls’ bodies were located Saturday in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, about 40 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Norah Carpentier, 11, right, and Romy Carpentier, 6, went missing Wednesday. Their bodies were found Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire, Que., 39 kilometres south of Quebec City. (Submitted by Amber Alerte Québec)

They were taken to hospital and later declared dead.

With files from CBC News

