Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigating reports of unsolicited seeds

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) released a statement on Tuesday that said they are investigating reports of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.

The CFIA warned individuals not to plant any seeds from unknown sources.

“Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada,” the CFIA said in a statement. “These species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to our plant resources.”

Did you receive unsolicited seeds? Contact your regional CFIA office right away: https://t.co/9A0cleZUvW. We are investigating. Do not plant the seeds! Learn more: https://t.co/cKHYz7Cqnn pic.twitter.com/DnDIkCXeNs — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) July 29, 2020

The CFIA added that if an individual receives a package of seeds that they did not order, to contact their regional CFIA office immediately, and to keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you.