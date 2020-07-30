Team Stecklein forward Allie Thunstrom (9) shoots against Team Szabados goalie Shannon Szabados in the NWHL All-Star Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) announced that the start of their regular season has been delayed from mid-November to January 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

National Women’s Hockey League season set to start in January 2021

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 30, 2020 14:40

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) announced on Wednesday that the start of their regular season has been delayed from mid-November to January 2021.

According to the press release, all six of the NWHL’s teams will each play a full 20 game season and the Isobel Cup playoffs are expected to finish by the end of March. The NWHL also wants to hold its annual All-Star Game, but not until the playoffs are completed.

The NWHL said that its teams and players can hold optional on ice practices and off ice training sessions starting on the week of Sept. 21, and formal practices can begin on the week of Oct. 19. 

The league also said that their plans regarding their in-season medical protocols, ticket availability and arena capacity for fans will be made before the season starts. 

“In every step, decisions will be guided by the science and at the direction of doctors,” the NWHL said in a statement. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWHL was unable to complete their last season and were forced to cancel their championship game.

With the delayed start, the NWHL’s Canadian expansion team, the Toronto Six,  will have to wait a little longer before they start their inaugural season.

In April 2020, the NWHL announced that Toronto was going to be the first Canadian welcomed to the league, and the team would debut at the start of the 2020-2021 season. The team then unveiled their name, logo, and team colours in May.

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 : le Mexique devient le 3e pays le plus endeuillé devant le Royaume-UniUNIS n’a reçu « aucun traitement de faveur », insiste Justin TrudeauAlberta : le Campus Saint-Jean pourrait disparaîtreObama salue l'un « des pères fondateurs d'une Amérique plus juste » et fustige TrumpCOVID-19 : les tests préventifs ne sont pas sans risque, préviennent des expertsQuébec veut sévir contre les rassemblements hostiles aux consignes sanitairesNon, ces hommes ne sont pas le conjoint ou le garde du corps de cette journalisteLa Cour suprême accepte d'entendre l'appel de l'humoriste Mike WardTrump évoque un report de l'élection, idée rejetée par les républicainsAmbulancier mort en attendant l'ambulance : « un échec total des services de santé »
Air Transat to cancel all flights from Western Canada to U.S., sun destinations this winterPlayers, coaches, refs kneel for U.S. anthem as NBA restart tips offThe NationalBack to school: How provinces are planning for start of school year during pandemicMore countries around the world are seeing a resurgence in coronavirus infectionsAll Manitoba students to return to school, but some high schools won't be full timeFormer U.S. presidential candidate Herman Cain dead after being hospitalized for coronavirusSome good news from around the world on ThursdayTrump floats idea of delaying Nov. 3 vote, but Congress controls election date'It's going to hurt': Tax break for oil and gas firms would drain rural budgets, Alberta communities warn