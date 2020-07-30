New Brunswick will allow Quebecers who live in two areas near the New Brunswick border to visit the province for day-trips starting Aug 1, if they pre-register. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to media during a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Kevin Bissett)

New Brunswick opens border to select regions in Quebec

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 30, 2020 16:58

New Brunswick is opening the province to some regions along the border it shares with Quebec starting on Aug. 1, according to an announcement from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on Thursday.

Residents in Quebec’s Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County will be allowed to enter New Brunswick for a day trip with no overnight stay without having to self isolate if they pre-register.

Pre-registration for the day trips are mandatory as registration cannot be done at the border, and any traveller that has not pre-registered for a day trip will be turned away in order to keep traffic flowing. 

According to a press release from the New Brunswick government, people entering from those communities must pre-register, prove their residency in an Atlantic province or one of those communities, confirm that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, and that they have not travelled outside of their communities, except into an Atlantic province over the last 14 days. 

The travel bubble is only expanding to those select regions in Quebec, Higgs said. 

Residents in New Brunswick who travel into but not beyond the Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and Témiscouata Municipal Regional County as part of same day travel with no overnight stay, will not need to self isolate when they return to New Brunswick. 

Higgs had previously talked about expanding the Atlantic bubble, which consists of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, to the Gaspé region of Quebec by July 17, but later said that more time was needed to prepare. 

With files from CBC News and Bobbi Jean MacKinnon

