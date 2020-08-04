Renovations coming to Summerside facilities ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games

Ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games, two sports facilities in the host city of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, are going to get upgraded and renovated, and one new facility will be built.

According to an announcement on Tuesday from Infrastructure Canada, the renovations include upgrades to Credit Union Place’s athlete and hosting facilities and the Silver Fox Curling Club, as well as the construction of a new multi purpose training facility.

“These additions to our community are yet another example of our City’s commitment to health and wellness in addition to our ongoing success as a sport hosting destination of choice,” said Basil Stewart, the mayor of Summerside.

“The addition of a new year-round multipurpose training and competition facility along with substantial improvements to the premium seating capacities at Credit Union Place are a wonderful addition to our already state of the art facilities in Summerside,” he added.

Upgrades to the Credit Union Place include a gym training space and five new skybox lounges.

In the Silver Fox Curling Club, athlete changing rooms, spectator and reception areas will be renovated, the lighting and sound systems and signage will be upgraded, spectator seating will be fixed and viewing systems will be replaced.

The new multipurpose training facility, which will be domed, will serve as Credit Union Place’s second turf field. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in Spring 2021.

The federal government is investing over $2.4 million in the projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada, the government of Prince Edward Island is investing over $2 million and the city of Summerside is providing over $2.3 million.

According to the press release, construction of the multipurpose indoor, and outdoor training facility to host the winter games is expected to cost about $5.8 million, and upgrades to the Credit Union Place and Silver Fox Curling Club are expected to each cost approximately $500,000.

“These new and upgraded venues in Summerside will help bring the 2023 Canada Winter Games to life, and support local athlete development for years to come,” said Bobby Morrissey, a member of parliament for Egmont, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of infrastructure and communities. “Projects such as these also create jobs and build stronger communities for Islanders.”

The Canada Winter Games are held once every two years, alternating between summer and winter, and represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes.