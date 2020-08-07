Canadian pastor sentenced to three months of hard labor in Myanmar

A Canadian evangelical pastor who preached that True Believers were immune to COVID-19 and then contracted the virus himself has been sentenced to three months imprisonment with hard labour after a Yangoon court found him guility of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the virus.

Toronto-based David Lah, who has been in Myanmar since at least February, was charged in May with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon in April 7 after Myanmar imposed a ban on mass gatherings in mid-March.

On Thursday, he was convicted of breaking administrative rules and sentenced.

Because the judge credited Lah with time served since he was jailed in May, he may be released quickly.

A Myanmar colleague of Lah, Wai Tun, received the same sentence.

Lah gained some notoriety after he preached that devout Christians could not contract COVID-19 and then got it himself.

“If people hold the Bible and Jesus in their hearts, the disease will not come in,” he proclaimed in one video to a roomful of faithful. “The only person who can cure and give peace in this pandemic is Jesus.”

His David Lah Ministries Facebook page says the Myanmar-born pastor is currently “touring around the globe to preach the gospel.”

He is the face of numerous online Christian video sites, often live streaming events and posting video of his religious services in his native Burmese language.

According to local news reports at least 22 coronavirus cases were linked to the religious event that Lah hosted on April 7, including Lah himself and famous Myanmar Christian rock singer Myo Gyi.

That led to a cluster of 67 cases, according to Myanmar’s Health Ministry.

Myanmar is predominantly Buddhist though it has small Christian communities.

