Liberal government-WE scandal continues but public opinion seems unchanged

The scandal involving the Prime Minister and his finance minister and the WE Charity came to light last month, and as more information has been revealed, it seems to have had little effect on Canadian opinions about the government and the severity of the issue.

The sole source contract to the WE Charity involving millions of dollars to administer a student summer volunteer programme became controversial on a number of issues, but mostly because of close financial ties to the Prime Minister’s family and to a lesser extent, the finance minister’s family ties to the organisation.

Parliamentary investigations have been launched and have seen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau testifying before a parliamentary committee on the matter, as did the Kielburger brothers who are founders of the WE Charity and the associated company Me to We.

The latest poll on public opinion shows little change in positions since last month even as more of the scandal was being revealed and which was followed by some 57 per cent of respondents.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have apologised for not recusing themselves from the decision to award the multi-million dollar contract and have portrayed it as a minor error in judgement during the much larger pandemic situation.

As more information is revealed, the Angus Reid Institute poll shows Canadian opinion virtually unchanged from last month in regard to the severity of the issue. Last month before the hearings began most Canadians (68%) said they felt the government would not fall on this issue, a figure which remains unchanged.

Other aspects remain split along party lines. As investigations are ongoing, a clear majority of Conservative Party supporters (94%) say more information is yet to come, while a majority of Liberal Party supporters (52%) say all the relevant information has been revealed.

While the opposition Conservatives say a criminal investigation is warranted only 37 per cent of Canadians agree, unchanged from before the hearings began.

While a slim majority (54%) thinks the issue will have a minor long term effect on the Liberal government, down from 56 per cent in July, there has been a slight uptick in those who think the whole scandal will be soon forgotten in a matter of weeks (12%-July, 14%-Aug).

As to the seriousness of the scandal, Conservatives (88%) think it is significant, New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters (48%) agree, while only 30 per cent of Liberals are of that opinion.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s overall approval of overall handling the virus situation, there continues to be a slow decline from a high of 62 per cent in April, to this month’s 56 per cent with strong support among Liberals (91%), majority support from the NDP (72%), but strong disapproval from Conservatives (80%),

