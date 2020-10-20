Indigenous festival launches online concerts

The Montreal International First Peoples Festival will present a series of three new concerts online at the end of October 2020. This is the 30th year of the festival and this year the theme is Nomade Land. The concerts were recorded at a cabaret in Montreal in mid-September.

Feature films, legendary characters already presented

The festival activities for 2020 kicked off in August with screenings of seven feature films. That was part of an official competition which will feature an award ceremony in November. There was also a live concert and a display of mythical figures of animals and legendary characters at Montreal’s arts square.

On October 29th at 7pm EDT, the concert featuring Laura Niquay and Gotta Lago will be presented online. Niquay is an Atikamekw artist. She plays guitar and sings folk style in her native language and in French. Her songs feature a respect for nature, the empowerment of women and hope for a better future.

Many styles presented

On October 30th, the jazz trio Backwater Township will be presented. Corey Thomas writes the music based on his Mi’kmaq heritage and plays bass. He is joined by Olivier turner on guitar and Vitta Morales on drums.

On October 31st, the concert will feature multidisciplinary artist Moe clark. She fuses vocal improv with multilingual lyricism and the result is rooted in personal legacy and ancestral memory. She appears with Nina Segalowitz, David Ryshpan, Mark Nelson and marino Vasquez.

Here is a preview of the Nomade Lande 2020 concerts posted on YouTube by Terres en Vues

