A fallen soldier of WWII properly laid to rest with his identity

In the heat of battle as armies move back and forth across battlefields and countries, as bombs and shells cover, uncover, and recover the fallen, many are simply lost forever.. Others, hastily buried in makeshift battle graves, are forgotten as the war and time moved on, or when recovered, identification was no longer possible.

There are approximately 27,000 Canadian military personnel from the two world wars who have no known graves.

Now, there is one less.

The Department of National Defence announced yesterday that a Canadian soldier from the Second World War has been identified. He is Trooper Henry George Johnston of Chauvin Manitoba. Tpr Johnston had originally been buried as a unknown soldier in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Mook War Cemetery in the Netherlands.

Tpr Johnston had enlisted in Calgary in 1943, and was assigned to the 1 Canadian Armoured Personnel Carrier Regiment, Canadian Armoured Corps. the following year.

He was killed in action on January 17, 1945 at Baakoven during an operation ferrying the British Devonshire Regiment into action in Operation Blackcock. The operation was to push the Germans out of the Roer Triangle, formed by the towns of Roermond and Sittard in the Netherlands and Heinsberg in Germany..

Tpr Johnston was identified as part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Casualty Identification Program

This is an ongoing forensic and bio-archaeological programme established in 2007 to try to identify an increasing number of remains being discovered and to take advantage of new technologies to help in identifying previously unknown fallen. With the identification, a new headstone will be created.

additional information -sources