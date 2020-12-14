Soccer stars’ photo sparks backlash…then backlash outrage

Canada Soccer officials have rallied behind Canadian national team stars Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema who became the subjects of racist remarks on social media after a photo of them vacationing in Spain in August was published.

The fact that Davies is Black and Huitema is white apparently offended many people on social media, though in the end The Canadian Press reports far more people condemned the racism than condemned the couple.

Huitema, 19, is a forward with Paris Saint-Germain.

Davies, 20, a star fullback with Bayern Munich last week was named co-winner–with football player Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif–of this year’s Lou Marsh Trophy, Canada’s most prestigious athletic award.

In a tweet, Soccer Canada said it was “appalled” by the comments.

Share love not hate and work together for a better world.#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/FrLNGvtONH — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) December 13, 2020

Canadian National women’s Team coach Bev Priestman tweeted that she was “absolutely disgusted” at the racist comments.

“Let’s share love in this world not hate as love is much stronger,” Priestman said.

Men’s coach John Herdman concurred.

“We see the best in human nature from Alphonso/Jordyn, two kids I’ve worked with and then the worst with the moronic comments from the small minority of humans that will just never get it?” Herdman said in a tweet.

Huitema also commented.

“We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other’s skin,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are all part of one race, the human race.”

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press