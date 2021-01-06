House prices in Canada, red hot in the midst of winter

It’s been known that Canada’s two real estate hotspots, Toronto and Vancouver, are among the most expensive and fastest rising in the world.

In spite of the pandemic, and the so-called ‘second wave’ of rising infections and renewed lockdowns it seems they’ve only become hotter in both sales and prices.

The latest results for December show Vancouver home sales up over 50 per cent compared to the same time last year, while Toronto sales rose over 60 per cent.

The composite house price in Vancouver was just over $1,000,000, an increase of 5.4 per cent from last year, while in Toronto the average price of just under a million at $929,699, an increase of 13.5 per cent from last year. However realistically an actual house, especially a single family detached home at those prices in those cities would likely be tear downs.

But along with the hot urban markets, house sales outside major cities and cottage sales have also heated up. In the small community of Yarmouth Nova Scotia, while still very affordable with average prices around $167,000 the prices still represent a 68.7 per cent increase from last year.

But as to why, it seems that in spite of dramatic stories of job losses due to COVID, it seems that those who did not lose their jobs and were in a position to buy, were eager to do so. Many moving from condos, or rental units to home ownership.

Another factor is that because of telecommuting due to COVID, many city dwellers found they no longer needed to live in the urban centre for work. Some were able to sell a city property and buy something bigger or better outside the city and have money left over. The chance to buy a cottage and in some cases turn that into a full time home also seems to be a new phenomenon. The ongoing very low interest rates is also encouraging those who had been thinking about such purchases and moves, to make the jump.

Rental prices on the other hand have shown slight decreases.

As to what may happen in 2021, realtors are rather hesitant to make predictions but it would appear that the markets will not be cooling down soon especially as the low interest rates seem to be holding steady for the foreseeable future.

