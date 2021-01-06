USA defeats Canada to win World Junior Hockey Championship

After dominating all comers through the entire tournament, Canada lost its scoring touch in the final game of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Tuesday.

The Canadians were shut out 2-0 by the U.S. in Edmonton.

The loss prevented Team Canada from winning back-to-back titles.

Last year at this time, Canada was celebrating victory–following a stirring third period comeback in the title game in the Czech Republic–a 4-3 win over Russia that won them The Canadian Press team the year honours in 2020.

Entering Tuesday’s game, played in front of a COVID-19-generated empty house and recorded crowd noise that included canned ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ on spectacular plays, Canada had moved through the tournament in spectacular fashion, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 41-4.

After losing their opening game 5-3 to Russia, the U.S. also got hot, outscoring their opponents 36-10.

The stage was set for the long-time rivals after Canada defeated Russia and the U.S. beat Finland in Monday’s semifinals.

The U.S. took the lead when Alex Turcotte scored midway in the first period–the first time Canada trailed in the tournament.

The Americans made it 2-0 early in the second 2-0 when tournament MVP Trevor Zegras scored after just 32 seconds.

Unlike last year, there would be no third-period comeback this year to save the day.

They stormed the net and they came in waves, but they could not get the puck past the U.S. goalie, Spencer Knight, who wound up making 34 stops in the game for his third shutout of the tournament.

Canadian forward Dylan Cozens finished as Canada’s top point getter, with eight goals and eight assists.

Asked after the game how he felt, Cozens was succinct.

“Terrible,” he said.

“We lost the gold medal game. We feel horrible. It sucks.”

The Americans last won the tournament in 2017. It was their fifth all-time title.

The silver was Canada’s 10th.

It has won gold 18 times.

Earlier Tuesday, Finland defeated Russia 4-1 to win the bronze.

