Why is Immanuel Kant in the news today? Read on. (Hint: think Killam Prize). (iStock)

Canada Council announces this year’s Killam Prize winners

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 08:22
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 08:55

The Canada Council for the Arts has named this year’s winners of its prestigious Killam Prize.

The prize is awarded annually to Canadian scholars and researchers for their work in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, health sciences and engineering.

Winners receive $100,000 each.

Among the 2021 winners, are a molecular pharmacologist, a chemist, a political scientist and a professor of philosophy who researched the political throries of Immanuel Kant.

The 2021 winners:

The winners are chosen by a committee of their peers.

Previous winners include Victoria Kaspi, the late Mark Wainberg, and Nobel Prize winner Arthur McDonald.

The Killam Prize, first awarded in 1981, was established thanks to a donation in the will of Dorothy J. Killam, an American-born Canadian philanthropist who died in 1965.

With files from The Canadian Press

Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author