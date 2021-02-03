Canada Council announces this year’s Killam Prize winners

The Canada Council for the Arts has named this year’s winners of its prestigious Killam Prize.

The prize is awarded annually to Canadian scholars and researchers for their work in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, health sciences and engineering.

Winners receive $100,000 each.

Among the 2021 winners, are a molecular pharmacologist, a chemist, a political scientist and a professor of philosophy who researched the political throries of Immanuel Kant.

The 2021 winners:

The winners are chosen by a committee of their peers.

Previous winners include Victoria Kaspi, the late Mark Wainberg, and Nobel Prize winner Arthur McDonald.

The Killam Prize, first awarded in 1981, was established thanks to a donation in the will of Dorothy J. Killam, an American-born Canadian philanthropist who died in 1965.

With files from The Canadian Press