Canada Council announces this year’s Killam Prize winners

The Canada Council for the Arts has named this year’s winners of its prestigious Killam Prize.
The prize is awarded annually to Canadian scholars and researchers for their work in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, health sciences and engineering.
Winners receive $100,000 each.
Among the 2021 winners, are a molecular pharmacologist, a chemist, a political scientist and a professor of philosophy who researched the political throries of Immanuel Kant.
The 2021 winners:
- University of Montreal molecular pharmacologist Michel Bouvier for his research on cell signalling.
- York University political scientist Stephen Gill for his scholarship on international relations and global affairs.
- HEC Montreal’s Gilbert Laporte, a world-renowned expert in operational research and decision science.
- University of Toronto professor Arthur Ripstein for his research on Immanuel Kant’s legal and political theories
- University of Toronto chemist Douglas Stephan for his paradigm-shifting discovery of “frustrated Lewis pairs,” which have properties that allow them to catalyze chemical reactions in previously unknown ways.
The winners are chosen by a committee of their peers.
Previous winners include Victoria Kaspi, the late Mark Wainberg, and Nobel Prize winner Arthur McDonald.
The Killam Prize, first awarded in 1981, was established thanks to a donation in the will of Dorothy J. Killam, an American-born Canadian philanthropist who died in 1965.
With files from The Canadian Press
