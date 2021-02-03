This photo released by Paramount Pictures shows David Oyelowo, centre, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, right, as Coretta Scott King in the film, Selma, from Paramount Pictures and Pathé. Theatre giant Cineplex is celebrating Black History Month by offering a curated collection of over 100 films across Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paramount Pictures, Atsushi Nishijima)

Cineplex offers curated list of films to elevate Black history and artists

Cineplex has announced that throughout the month of February, it will donate $1 from every transaction from its curated Black History Month collection to The Black Academy, an organization determined to elevate and inspire Black talent across Canada.

The Black History Month collection consists of over 100 titles, including Hidden Figures, Selma, 42, Race, Get Out, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Moonlight, and many others. All the films will be available to rent or buy through Cineplex’s store.

Cineplex said that the collection of films was curated to elevate Black history, artists and filmmakers and to spark discussions.

The Black Academy was co-founded in 2020 by Canadian actors and brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephen James to break down the barriers of discrimination and combat systemic racism in Canada, as well as to honour, celebrate and showcase emerging and established Black talent.

The Black Academy also recently announced an award show to uplift and celebrate Black talent across the country.

