NWHL suspends season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) has suspended its season due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns.

The league made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended,” the tweet read.

Before the season was suspended, two teams had already dropped out. Last week, the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from the season after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, and the Connecticut Whale withdrew on Monday.

We don’t have many words right now but what we do know is that we couldn’t be more thankful for all of the support we’ve received over the last 10 months. From launch on April 22nd to our first ever puck drop. We can’t thank you all enough. We will be back ❤️ — Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) February 3, 2021

This year, all six NWHL teams were competing in a tournament style regular season in a bubble in Lake Placid. The playoffs were supposed to start today with the final being scheduled for Friday.

The NWHL also did not crown a winner in 2020 due to the pandemic.