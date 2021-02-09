RCMP mum on why Quebec man had a weapons arsenal at his home near capital

The RCMP is declining to say if they know what a Quebec man planned to do with an arsenal of weapons and explosives he had in his home near Quebec City.

In a statement released Monday, the RCMP said 47-year-old Karl Maheux was arrested at his Ancienne-Lorette home last Friday after officers found about 10 homemade bombs, chemicals including potassium nitrate, firearms, silencers, ammunition and prohibited weapons, including weapons similar to brass knuckles.

As well, several firearms and firearm accessories and a large amount of ammunition were also seized.

Explosives experts were called in and several near-by homes had to be evacuated as the search was carried out.

The RCMP said they went Maheux’s home after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package containing a silencer designed to silence the sound of a gun.

Maheux, who appeared in court via teleconference on Sunday, was released with conditions.

He is scheduled back in court on March 19.

The RCMP said Maheux has no criminal history.

With files from The Canadian Press, Royal Canadian Mounted Police,