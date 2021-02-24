Canadian band The Tragically Hip garners humanitarian award

The Canadian rock band, The Tragically Hip band has helped raise millions of dollars for social and environmental causes and is set to be recognized for it. The band will receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, a non-profit trade organization that promotes the interests of its members as well as the artists. This will happen at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, a ceremony which acknowledges Canadian musical artists and bands and is equivalent to the Grammy Awards given in the U.S.

The Tragically Hip originated in Kingston, Ontario in 1984 gaining mass popularity with more than 10 million albums sold worldwide. The band has won 15 JUNO awards and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Vocalist Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2015, but went on to tour with the band to showcase their thirteenth album, Man Machine Poem. The final concert was a highly emotional event and was broadcast by the public broadcaster, CBC on television, radio and internet streaming. Downie died on October 17, 2017 and in July 2018 the band decided to retire its name.

From early on, the band had engaged in fundraising and social awareness efforts. Members played host to many benefit concerts over the years and raised money for causes like Camp Trillium for children with cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation which supports research, education and equipment initiatives at the health centre of the same name, the Special Olympics and more. Recently, the band donated over $50,000 to the music industry charity, Unison Benevolent Fund.

The JUNO awards will be broadcast on May 16, 2021 on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and streaming globally on CBCmusic.ca/junos.