Montreal metro stations to be equipped with automated external defibrillators

The Société de Transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transportation authority, will install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all 68 of its metro stations.

According to an announcement by the STM on Monday, the AEDs will be installed next to each station’s fare both where they can be easily visible and accessible. They added that 76 AEDs will be required to cover the metro network and that they will be gradually installed over a five-week period.

“The safety of our customers and employees is paramount, and the fulfilment of this project is excellent news,” said Philippe Schnobb, chairman of the STM board of directors. “In just a few weeks, no matter where an incident may happen in a métro station, access to a defibrillator will be less than five minutes away.

“That can make a huge difference to a survival prognosis,” Schnobb added.

The STM said that it had acquired 209 AEDs following a call for tenders that cost $306,379. They also said that AEDs will be installed in other STM facilities such as workshops, bus garages and offices.

According to the press release, the AEDs are easy to use devices that can be used by someone with no medical or first-aid training. The defibrillator is able to analyze the patient’s heart rate and determine whether or not an electric shock needs to be administered, all while giving spoken and visual instructions to guide the user through the process.