Skiing history is made in Georgia, please feel free to watch

Heads Up, you all!

Got a sec?

Please think of the following as a public service announcement directed to people (like me) who may have spent way too many hours sitting on our sofas in this time of COVID.

Think of it as breath of fresh air.

It’s a bit of World Cup ski cross history.

Bakuriani, Georgia yesterday.

A brief explanation may be in order:

“The team event is run in a knock-out style format and functions as a two-competitor-per-team relay. The gate drops for the second athlete based on the time difference between the first two athletes. The first team to have both competitors across the finish line in the big final is the winner,” says the International Ski Federation.

As for specifics:

The skiers you saw placing second were Chris Del Bosco, of Montreal, and Courtney Hoffos, of Windermere, B.C., making history behind Switzerland’s Fanny Smith and Jonas Lenherr who captured the gold medal.

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and David Mobaerg rounded out the podium with bronze.

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake and fellow B.C. native Tiana Gairns, from Prince George, placed fourt

And, of course, the post-race interview:

“It feels awesome. The guys kept it tight to give the girls a shot,” Del Bosco told Alpine Canada. “It was all on her, she fought all the way through the final.”

“Del kept it close for me every single heat so it was really fun,” added Hoffos.

According to Alpine Canada, it is the International Ski Federation wants to add mixed team ski cross into future world and Olympic competitions.

The next ski cross World Cup action is scheduled for March 12 in Sunny Valley, Russia.

With files from CBC News