Ontario government invests $25 million into arts sector

The Ontario government is supporting its arts sector with a $25 million investment in order to help artists and arts organizations live through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement on Tuesday by Ontario Heritage Minister Lisa MacLeod, $24 million will go towards 140 arts organizations and communities, including the Great Canadian Theatre, the London Arts Festival, and the MacLaren Art Centre.

“Arts organizations make an important contribution to our province, providing thousands of jobs for musicians, writers, painters, actors, dancers, stagehands and the many others working behind the scenes,” MacLeod said in a statement. “They entertain us, but they also play an important role in the mental health and well-being of Ontarians and an equally important role in the province’s economic and social recovery.”

The remaining $1 million will directly support artists and creators across Ontario. According to the press release, the funds will be distributed as grants and eligibility requirements as well as application deadlines will be posted on the Ontario Arts Council (OAC) website.

OAC Chair Rita Davies said that she is honoured that the OAC was asked to administer the initiative.

“While the pandemic has hurt so many in this province, we are grateful the government has recognized the arts sector as one of the most severely affected,” Davies said. “The announcement today also underscores the essential contribution the arts will provide to the economic and social recovery of Ontario communities.”