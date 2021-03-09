National Women’s Hockey League resumes season after COVID-19 pause

The National Women’s Hockey League has announced it plans to resume play and complete its season.

According to a press release from the NWHL on Monday, the league will host the Isobel Cup playoffs on March 26-27 at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts with four teams competing for the championship.

“It means a great deal to our athletes to have the opportunity to compete to lift the Isobel Cup and to be supported by partners who are committed to growing the women’s game,” said NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia.

“Hockey fans will be inspired by the skill and dedication of our athletes, but we’re all especially excited about the message this sends to the young girls and boys who will be watching.”

The league was almost unable to crown a champion this year when they had to suspend their season on the eve of the playoffs this year due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns.

"We’re super excited about it. It’s awesome for women’s sports and for women’s hockey to be able to finish this out" Captain @shidark27 is ready to end our inaugural season on a high note in Boston 📰: https://t.co/qAo6h8M05u

📸: @hockeyshots pic.twitter.com/zeZ8D0qBIB — Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) March 8, 2021

When the season resumes, the Toronto Six will take on the Boston Pride on March 26 in the first semifinal game, and the Minnesota Whitecaps will face the Connecticut Whale in the second semifinal game.

The finals will then take place on March 27.

All games will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on NBC’s digital sports platforms.

For Canada and other international markets the games will be streamed on Twitch.

The playoffs will be played with no fans in attendance at the Warrior Ice Arena, the training facility for the Boston Bruins, and home ice for the Boston Pride.

“Since 2016, Warrior Ice Arena has been the home of professionals, current, and future, who inspire and elevate performance,” said Jay Rourke, the general manager for the Warrior Ice Arena.

“We are honored to be chosen to host the Isobel Cup Finals on the national stage and look forward to the excitement and energy we’re accustomed to as the home-ice arena of the Boston Pride.”