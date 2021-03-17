Take-Two Interactive acquires Canadian golf video game developer HB Studios

Take-Two Interactive, the owner of 2K Games, has purchased the Nova Scotia-based video game developer HB Studios.

HB Studios was recently responsible for developing PGA Tour 2K21, which was published by 2K Games,.

It has sold nearly two million copies since it was released in August 2020. The studio also developed The Golf Club franchise.

“The team’s love and knowledge of golf is immediately evident in our games. We’re thrilled to officially become part of the 2K family and continue development of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise,” said James Seaboyer, the president and studio head at HB Studios.

“Our work with 2K on PGA TOUR 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re planning for the future.”

According to the press release from Take-Two Interactive, the acquisition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021.

HB Studios was founded in 2000 and is based in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

The first game the studio released was Cricket 2002 for EA Sports in 2001.

According to the company’s website, the developer has shipped over 51 titles, which have sold more than 28 million copies.

Take-Two has also signed a long-term exclusive partnership with the iconic golfer Tiger Woods, which includes the rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, and any other golf games published by 2K Games during the partnership term.

We're thrilled to announce that Tiger Woods is coming back to golf video games with PGA TOUR 2K, in partnership with 2K and HB Studios.

“Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we’ve reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA TOUR 2K franchise, expanded on our successful independent studio model and invested in both the right people and resources to bolster our portfolio of world-class sports experiences,” said David Ismailer, the president at 2K Games.