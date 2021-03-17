New poll suggests support of monarchy in Canada continues to diminish

The Queen’s likeness is on some Canadian money, she is the country’s head of state and Canada remains a member in good standing of the British Commonwealth, but it does appear fairly safe to say that some of that old Monarchy Magic may be fading–at least in the minds of many Canadians.

A poll in February by the Angus Reid Institute shortly after the governor general, Julie Payette, resigned, found 43 per cent of respondents saying they would eliminate the position of governor general, the Queen’s representative, while 22 per cent said they would opt to keep the role as is.

Another February poll, by Leger, found 46 per cent of respondents saying the monarchy is outdated and that Canada should get rid of it.

Now, a new online Leger poll, released yesterday, suggests resistance to the monarchy growing.

Thirty-three per cent said they would keep it as part of Canada’s heritage.

The poll comes in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Leger Executive Vice-President Christian Bourque said the interview — and how Canadians are responding to its revelations that hinted at racism from some members of the Royal Household — should be considered a blow for the monarchy and those who believe in the importance of the role it plays in Canada.

“I think this probably would not have been true a few weeks ago,” Bourque said.

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathized more with Harry and Meghan, while 26 per cent say they held more sympathy for the Royal Family.

And it found that 43 per cent of Canadians thought recent events show the Royal Family holds racist views.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would be open to a constitutional debate about the role of the monarchy in Canada, but added that now was not the time, as Canada continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abolishing the monarchy in Canada would be difficult.

Under the Constitution, all 10 provinces and both chambers of Parliament would have to agree to the change.

Leger’s online poll of 1,512 adult Canadians was carried out March 12 to 14.

It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based surveys are not considered random samples.

With files from The Canadian Press, CBC News, RCI