Hit Canadian TV comedy Schitt’s Creek just won’t go away quietly

It’s all over but the huzzahs for Schitts Creek—a show that just won’t leave quietly.

Last September in Los Angeles it won nine Emmys–the most ever wins in a single season for a comedy series.

Last month, the show about a once wealthy family gone to seed was awarded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe for best television TV Musical or Comedy and one of its stars, Catherine O’Hara won for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Now, for the third year in a row, it leads (or is tied) for the most nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards–with 21.

Not bad for a show that saw its run end last spring–after six seasons.

But Schitt’s Creek is not the only show going out in style.

Cardinal, which broadcast its fourth and final season last year, had the second-most nods with 15 and tied with Trickster — which was cancelled earlier this year after its first season.

As well, another show whose run ends this spring, Kim’s Convenience, has 11 nominations.

In film, Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum tops nominations with 10, while Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy sees nine and Charles Officer’s Akilla’s Escape eight.

Bit Playas leads digital media nominations with six, Hey Lady! with five, and both Avocado Toast the series and Ghost BFF with four.

Winners will be announced in May.

A full list of nominations can be seen HERE.

With files from CBC News