Youth hockey: Revered in Canada, but not without concerns for its ‘culture’

Hockey is just so Canadian, but a new poll suggests many are beginning to realize there are societal problems lurking underneath.

A new survey shows there are real concerns about the hockey ‘culture’, especially in youth hockey even though there is also widespread agreement that it is a part of the Canadian identity and promotes a sense of community.

The survey shows 62 per cent of respondents had some connection to youth hockey, either having played it themselves, coached, watched as a relative or friend, or had or have children playing. A clear majority (87%) of this group also think playing hockey builds positive traits in children such as persistence and hard work and helps prepare them to deal with problems and issues in the world outside the rink

Physically dangerous, racist, mysoginist, expensive

Beneath these positive aspects however lie other concerns. Historically a white male preserve, as Canadian society and attitudes have changes, this is less so in hockey. A clear majority say there is a culture and history of abuse, disrespect and misogyny towards women. Perhaps not surprisingly among female respondents with some connection to youth hockey the figure is higher.

It should be noted that the National Hockey League, and other minor leagues are making efforts to change this. Another issue of concern is lack of diversity. In the history of the NHL, there have only been a little over 100 black players for example of the approximately 7,600 who have played in the league’s history. while only about 80 have been Indigenous.

The perception of young hockey players as bullies outside the rink is considered a problem by 59 per cent of respondents, but previous polls by the Angus Reid Institute have found wide popular support for all anti-bullying efforts. This poll found that almost four times as many respondents though the situation was improving, compared to those who thought it was getting worse.

Another but much different issue facing the future of organised hockey is cost, and that it is therefore becoming a sport where only children of well-to-do families can take part. As far back as 2009, a CBC story highlighted the issue that costs were keeping many from getting involved in organised hockey. With equipment costs, registration fees, ice time, travel etc, youth hockey is one of the most expensive sports to engage in. are from a couple to several thousand dollars a year, and almost everyone (88%) who had some exposure to youth hockey agreed it was too expensive for everyone to play

Although many of the societal issues are being addressed with such things as having Punjabi language Canadian hockey broadcasts, increased effort to having girls and minorities brought into the game, programmes to address bullying outside the rink, and fighting inside the biggest challenge to youth hockey to overcome may still be the exclusionary costs involved

