Canada wants information about everyone leaving the country.

Canada wants information about everyone leaving the country.
Photo Credit: CP/file

Canada plans new border exit controls

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 June, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Canadian government is considering a law that would allow it to collect information on people who are leaving the country. Canada is the only member of the five-nation security group (which includes the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand) that does not already record this kind of information about its own citizens.

Thousands cross border daily

To pass the law would fulfill a promise made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he visited U.S. President Obama in March. Between 16,000 and 19,000 cross the border between the two countries every day.

The law would enable Canadian agencies to access information collected by U.S. officials when anyone travels by land from Canada to the U.S. It would also give Canadian authorities access to the manifests collected by airlines about passengers travelling on their planes.

The Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale says new measures to collect information on people exiting the country would fix ‘a hole… in our security framework.’

Exit info has many uses

The government says this will help it track what it calls high-risk travellers like sex offenders, fugitives of justice and human or drug smugglers. It would also help to deal quickly with reports of abducted children or to identify people who are overstaying visas or otherwise staying in Canada illegally.

Privacy will be protected, promises the minister.

Hackers worry security expert

Security and intelligence expert and Prof. Wesley Wark says privacy is always a concern with this type of data collection but he is more concerned about hackers.

“There’s been a lot of concern over the years in Canada and elsewhere about data breaches where various malicious actors. You know, criminal groups, hackers, foreign governments are going after information held by the Canadian government and this big data base will be an attractive target. So, it will have to be properly locked down.”

Listen

Not sure how effective data collection will be

Wark adds that this collection of data is meant not to be a major tool to ensure security, but rather one of many. He adds that only time will tell how effective it will be.

The information to be collected about those leaving the country will include name, birth date, citizenship of nationality, sex, travel document type and number and name of the country that issued the document, as well as ports of entry and exit.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada plans new border exit controls
  1. Jason Williams says:
    20 February 2017 at 14 h 18 min

    The information will be available to all government entities in Canada, so it will be used for anything and everything, including making sure snowbirds don’t get their government benefits – EI, pension, you name it. (Only successful Canadians should be able to travel.) This should be good for the economy, keeps poor people spending their money in Canada.

    Likely they will track our movements within Canada too, eventually. Why not, the data is available from the airlines and after all it’s all for our own good, right?

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugeesImmigration & RefugeOpposition calls on government to crack down on illegal border crossingsImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyMontreal is latest to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city’International, SocietyBorder guards can ask for your passwordsHealth, International, PoliticsUN agencies declare famine in South SudanImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCanadian attitudes on refugees starting to harden?Education, History, SocietyBlack history month, Important? Yes, but...Health, SocietyKids at higher risk when mom prescribed opioidsEconomy, History, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada History Feb 20, 1959; Death of a national dreamthe LINK Online, Sun., Feb. 19, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le MTQ veut resserrer la gestion des grands projetsLa maison connectée en plein essorSécurité accrue pour la comparution d'Alexandre BissonnetteDe plus en plus de migrants traversent illégalement la frontière canado-américaineLa cible de 40 000 réfugiés divise les CanadiensUne militante des droits de la personne risque d'être renvoyée en IranBras de fer en vue sur la révision des normes du travailIntelligence artificielle : votre vie est-elle sur le point de changer?La gomme et les bonbons peuvent altérer la digestionPence conciliant avec l'UE, intransigeant sur l'OTAN
'We're all humans': U.S. border agent watches as asylum-seekers cross into CanadaCanadian troops in Iraq mount pressure on ISIS around Syrian borderVancouver Aquarium bringing back belugas despite mysterious deathsTrump names H.R. McMaster as national security adviserTrudeau apologizes to anglophone woman for answering in French at town hall'Honour a great man': Louis Riel's legacy gets its dueRussia's ambassador to United Nations dies at 64Buckle up when told by flight crews, TSB investigation recommendsSenator fighting Philippine president's war on drugs charged without 'iota of evidence,' lawyer says'Our worst fears have been realized,' as famine grips South Sudan