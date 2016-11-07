War Story-The Damage Done (documentary)

It’s Remembrance Week in Canada, the week leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11, when the nation pauses to remember the sacrifices of those who went to war.

In this new documentary another aspect of war is discussed, the soldiers who came back, with no visible scars, but are wounded nonetheless.

Barry Stevens is executive producer and series director for “War Story”.

Executive producer and director of the War Story series, Barry Stevens © 52 Media, Toronto

This is the 32nd in a series of documentaries produced by Toronto’s 52 Media, which have been looking at various aspects of war, mostly the Second World War, and Canadian participation. Unlike the others however, “The Damage Done” looks at the effects of war on the individual.

In this case veterans of several different wars are gathered to talk about their experiences with each other.

In spite of the many years separating each conflict and experience, they relate the many similarities they have with the emotional affect.

Barry Stevens brought the Canadian veterans of wars from different eras together to share their experiences, rom the Second World War, Korea, Bosnia, and Afghanistan. © 52media

OFFICIAL TRAILER



A bullet ricochets off a wall between two Canadian soldiers running to a new position in the Second World War. *When you’re young, you think you’re invincible…but that soon wears off*, said one veteran © 52media

Though they have no scars, they all have suffered. Stevens says the idea is to show that there is a hidden cost to war for those who go and come back. He says it’s important to recognize that though they may have healed from various wounds, or perhaps have no physical scars at all, many do bear a heavy emotional burden that they carry with them all their lives.

Not all veterans are military. One person in the documentary was an interpreter at huge personal risk for the Canadians in Afghanistan. His own tragedy came from Taliban revenge against his family, targetted by a remot control IED in the middle of a convoy.

He says that we as a country have a responsibility toward these men and women to help them in a healing process.

War Story- The Damage Done, will be broadcast across Canada on November 11, at 8 pm ET on the History Channel

