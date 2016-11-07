War Story-The Damage Done (documentary)

It’s Remembrance Week in Canada, the week leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11, when the nation pauses to remember the sacrifices of those who went to war.
In this new documentary another aspect of war is discussed, the soldiers who came back, with no visible scars, but are wounded nonetheless.
Barry Stevens is executive producer and series director for “War Story”.Listen
This is the 32nd in a series of documentaries produced by Toronto’s 52 Media, which have been looking at various aspects of war, mostly the Second World War, and Canadian participation. Unlike the others however, “The Damage Done” looks at the effects of war on the individual.
In this case veterans of several different wars are gathered to talk about their experiences with each other.
In spite of the many years separating each conflict and experience, they relate the many similarities they have with the emotional affect.
In this case veterans of several different wars are gathered to talk about their experiences with each other.
In spite of the many years separating each conflict and experience, they relate the many similarities they have with the emotional affect.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
In this case veterans of several different wars are gathered to talk about their experiences with each other.
In spite of the many years separating each conflict and experience, they relate the many similarities they have with the emotional affect.
Though they have no scars, they all have suffered. Stevens says the idea is to show that there is a hidden cost to war for those who go and come back. He says it’s important to recognize that though they may have healed from various wounds, or perhaps have no physical scars at all, many do bear a heavy emotional burden that they carry with them all their lives.
He says that we as a country have a responsibility toward these men and women to help them in a healing process.
War Story- The Damage Done, will be broadcast across Canada on November 11, at 8 pm ET on the History Channel
Additional information
You may tell me to grow up. How could a person grow up when a teacher tells you and a class of 37 that the 2nd world war never existed. Yeh I was really punished for this in 1955. I still carry that torch. That year I was not to have any communications with other classmates. I had to walk to and from school by myself. The bus driver kicked me off the bus because of my teacher. She was going to have my Uncle and Parents arrested. My brother and I would be in reformatory. The holocaust never existed. It was all propaganda and my Uncle and Parents had no rights to have ever spoken of the war etc. There were 7 guys that had a parent who served. Not one ever had confronted that teacher. Lets face it there are many out there do not believe that this ever occurring.