Islam and islamophobia in Canada: news and reports from RCI

Canada and Muslims: “They’re not the problem, they’re partners against radicalization,
A new survey of Canadian attitudes towards the Muslim community shows a slight majority see them as partners in the fight against radicalization, and not part of the problem. However, the survey also shows a distinct desire for the Muslim…»
Islamaphobia guide ready for educators this fall
Islamaphobia is a growing problem in Canada. According to Statistics Canada‘s police reports of hate crimes, there was a doubling of attacks against Muslims between 2012 and 2014. The encounters varied from verbal harassment to physical harassment and the vandalism of…»
RCI Microsite: Me, the Muslim next door
Muslims increasingly proud to be Canadian: survey
More Muslims say they are very proud to be Canadians than do non-Muslims, according to a new public opinion poll by Environics. And this, in spite of the finding that over one third say they have experienced discrimination due to…»
Majority of Canadians have negative views of Muslims: survey
A majority of Canadians do not hold positive opinions of Muslims, according to a new national survey released by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) and the Canadian Institute for Identities and Migration (CIIM). The survey of 1,500 Canadians conducted…»
Film expresses pain of Muslims over terrorist acts
In a short film, young Muslims in western Canada express the anguish of being repeatedly asked about terrorist acts committed in the name of a religion they experience as peaceful. Muslim herself, independent filmmaker Nilufer Rahman was prompted to create…»
