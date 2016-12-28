Muslim Canadians often feel pressured to affirm their patriotism in the wake of high-profile attacks committed in the name of Islam. Imam Syed Soharwardy and worshippers at his Calgary mosque were among the Muslims who publicly denounced the Oct. 22, 2014, shooting on Parliament Hill.

Muslim Canadians often feel pressured to affirm their patriotism in the wake of high-profile attacks committed in the name of Islam. Imam Syed Soharwardy and worshippers at his Calgary mosque were among the Muslims who publicly denounced the Oct. 22, 2014, shooting on Parliament Hill.
Photo Credit: Todd Korol/Reuters

Islam and islamophobia in Canada: news and reports from RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 28 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada and Muslims: “They’re not the problem, they’re partners against radicalization,

A new survey of Canadian attitudes towards the Muslim community shows a slight majority see them as partners in the fight against radicalization, and not part of the problem. However, the survey also shows a distinct desire for the Muslim» 

Islamaphobia guide ready for educators this fall

The National Council of Muslim Canadians produced a guide against Islamaphobia as a resource for educators as students return to classes this fall. © NCCM

Islamaphobia is a growing problem in Canada. According to Statistics Canada‘s police reports of hate crimes, there was a doubling of attacks against Muslims between 2012 and 2014. The encounters varied from verbal harassment to physical harassment and the vandalism of» 

RCI Microsite: Me, the Muslim next door

Muslims are constantly in the news in Canada, but unfortunately, often in the context of controversy. How does it affect young Canadian Muslims’ opinions of themselves, their communities and others? Me, the Muslim next door is a bilingual, audiovisual webdoc» 

Muslims increasingly proud to be Canadian: survey

© PC/Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

More Muslims say they are very proud to be Canadians than do non-Muslims, according to a new public opinion poll by Environics. And this, in spite of the finding that over one third say they have experienced discrimination due to» 

Majority of Canadians have negative views of Muslims: survey

Vice-president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Kathy Malas, left to right, speaks to reporters as Sameer Zuberi, Samer Majzoub, and Samah Jabbar look on at a news conference in Montreal on Friday, February 20, 2015.

Vice-president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Kathy Malas, left to right, speaks to reporters as Sameer Zuberi, Samer Majzoub, and Samah Jabbar look on at a news conference in Montreal on Friday, February 20, 2015. © PC/Ryan Remiorz

A majority of Canadians do not hold positive opinions of Muslims, according to a new national survey released by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) and the Canadian Institute for Identities and Migration (CIIM). The survey of 1,500 Canadians conducted» 

Film expresses pain of Muslims over terrorist acts

In the film “Letter to a Terrorist” anguished Muslim Canadians ask ‘what fuels your madness?’” © Courtesy Nulifer Rahman

In a short film, young Muslims in western Canada express the anguish of being repeatedly asked about terrorist acts committed in the name of a religion they experience as peaceful. Muslim herself, independent filmmaker Nilufer Rahman was prompted to create» 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Society, SportsWhere are the Toronto Blue Jays headed? It's tough to tellWide range of marine life washing up dead in Nova ScotiaIslam and islamophobia in Canada: news and reports from RCIImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyThe history of our refugee systemInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada’s reporting of air strikes set a standard for others: AirwarsArts and Entertainment, International, Society, SportsSwimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year awardArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyNo tears shed as Montreal removes (in)famous Christmas treeEducation, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, SportsNew study may turn concussion protocol on its headYour choices, our promise!PoliticsFaith and Politics

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Véhicules électriques : le Québec en voie de rater sa cible?Un tiers des automobilistes canadiens textent au feu rougePlus de 30 véhicules impliqués dans un carambolage en OntarioDes responsables russes reconnaissent l'existence d'une « conspiration »Rétrospective : 16 événements qui ont marqué l'actualité artistique en 2016Le feu à Fort McMurray est l’événement météo de l’annéeAnkara et Moscou s'entendent sur un plan de trêve nationale en SyrieLa deuxième boîte noire de l’avion militaire russe abîmé en mer Noire repêchéeHockey junior : le Canada expédie la SlovaquieL'actrice Carrie Fisher s'est éteinte
Turkey, Russia reportedly reach ceasefire proposal on SyriaGoodbye and good riddance to a ghastly yearVancouver boosts fines for pot shops but defiant retailers still sellingWhat good is declaring broadband a 'basic service' without regulating retail prices?Power & Politics: Top 5 political blunders of 2016No sunlight, no soil, no problem: Vertical farms take growing indoors'Little violence' as Hells Angels make their return to the Maritimes'Rainbow lobster' leads contest for craziest crustacean30-vehicle crash in Toronto sends 15 to hospital, freezing rain blamed10-year-old girl who died during an Air Canada flight to London was Canadian