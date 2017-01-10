In what may be a legal first, a judge ordered police to pay for promising anonymity to an informant and then revealing the name, and also not protecting the informant from subsequent harrassment

In what may be a legal first, a judge ordered police to pay for promising anonymity to an informant and then revealing the name, and also not protecting the informant from subsequent harrassment
Photo Credit: CBC news

Informant’s identity revealed, police ordered to pay

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 10 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s taken an incredible 13 years, but a couple from Whitby Ontario, near Toronto, have won their lawsuit against police.

In agreeing with a lower court judgement in the civil suit, an Ontario Superior Court judge has awarded almost half a million dollars to a woman and her husband.

It began when an officer with the Durham Region police told the woman her identity would not be revealed if she made a statement to police about criminal  activity in her neighbourhood..

The woman had told police she saw a teenage neighbour break into another neighbouring house and steal some guns. These were later used to threaten other students  at a school.

The police officer promised to keep her identity secret, but then taped an interview at the police station without advising her. In a later court case police gave the tapes to the teenager’s lawyer, thereby revealing her name to the accused as being the informant.

The result was the woman and her husband and children were continually harassed and  even threatened by the boy’s parents. At one point the teen’s father drove his truck at the woman forcing her to jump to safety.

Eventually the woman and her family out of fear and stress had to sell their house and move from the neighbourhood.

In his judgement, Justice Douglas Gray said, “The effect on Ms. Stack has been severe. Her life has been irretrievably altered,” Gray added,  “On a balance of probabilities, I am satisfied … that it is unlikely that she will ever be the same as she was before these incidents.”

In his judgement he rejected police claims that no implicit promise of anonymity had been made. The judge also rejected police claims they didn’t believe the woman would be in danger.

The appeal court ruled that Durham Regional Police should pay the woman $345,000 in damages and $115,000 to her husband and two children, The court also ordered the police to pay $40,000 in court costs for their failed appeal.

The woman’s lawyer said he believed this was the first civil case in which the court condemned police for not protecting an informant and found them liable for the harm to the informant that ensued.

Additional information -sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Lifestyle, SocietyInformant’s identity revealed, police ordered to payHealth, Science and TechnologyCritically-ill patients cycle to save muscle strengthArts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyEmpire of the Son: Bridging generations, continents, immigration, and the gap between parent and childEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyNumber of Mexican refugee claims rises in DecemberHistory, International, PoliticsCanada history: Jan 10 1920- Founding of the League of NationsSocietyHelicopter advisory brings back bad memoriesArts and Entertainment, International, SocietyChristopher Plummer garners another acting awardEnvironment, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grantArts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsCelebrating a Scot and being Canadian with kilts in the cold!Driver fined for snow on top of van

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Remaniement d'importance au sein du Cabinet de Justin TrudeauLe tabac tue un fumeur sur deux Brouillard diplomatique en SyriePriorité à la paix, place à la prévention, plaide le nouveau secrétaire général de l'ONUMort de l'animatrice Andréanne SassevilleL’équipe Trump à l’épreuve du SénatUn regroupement d'organismes appuie la suspension du parrainage de réfugiés syriens au QuébecLe responsable de la mort de l’athlète olympique Victor Davis accusé d’un autre homicideDes passagers d’Air Canada coincés au Costa Rica pendant 32 heuresInondations meurtrières en Thaïlande
World Cup will expand to 48 countries for 2026 tournamentHospital accused of sending away veteran who killed family says it never denied care to anyoneCanada sending police to Colombia to help with peacekeepingHere comes the Uber-ization of the Canadian economyMexican refugee claims jump after visa requirement droppedObama prepares to say farewell to the White HouseFor women in Canadian politics, there is no universal experienceGiving self-driving cars the gift of sightPoll suggests Canadians favour spending tax dollars on traditional rather than high-tech infrastructureSay hello to the 'murder board': Trump's cabinet picks start confirmation hearings