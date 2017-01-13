The female polar bear cub (left) will be named Nanuq and the male, Siku.

Photo Credit: Assiniboine Park Zoo

Orphaned polar bear cubs named

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 13 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

A zoo in the western city of Winnipeg was pleased to announce the names of its two, one-year-old, polar bear cubs as chosen through an online poll. The male will be called Siku, the Inuit word for ice, and the female will be called Nanuq, Inuit for polar bear.

Children and staff at the Churchill Children’s centre voted for the female name and employees of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy voted for the male. In all, nearly 4,000 people voted, which delighted Johanna Soto, a curator at the Conservancy.

Hopes for action on climate change

“These cubs serve as ambassadors for polar bears living in the North whose habitat is threatened due to climate change,” she said. “Involving the community in the naming process helps form that connection to the bears and inspire people to take positive actions in their own lives to combat climate change.”

The cubs are on exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. When they are older they will be moved to a 10-acre arctic exhibit which is already home to seven other polar bears and other Arctic species.

