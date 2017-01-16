Epigenetic mechanisms are affected by several factors and processes including development in utero and in childhood, environmental chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, aging, and diet. DNA methylation is what occurs when methyl groups, an epigenetic factor found in some dietary sources, can tag DNA and activate or repress genes. Histones are proteins around which DNA can wind for compaction and gene regulation. Histone modification occurs when the binding of epigenetic factors to histone *tails
Photo Credit: National Institutes of Health-wikimedia

Canadian research leads to new discovery in head and neck cancers

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 16 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s technically complicated but a research team doing a secondary examination of previous research discovered an important factor in cancer development.

Cancer research is often focussed on genetic mutation, but this new research looked instead at the process affecting how genes are expressed, a science known as epigenomics

Jacek Majewski (PhD) is an associate professor in the Department of Human Genetics at McGill University, and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC).\

Listen

The McGill scientists were conducting research in epigenetics, which examines how organisms are changed by modification of gene expression, rather than changes in the genetic code itself.

L-R: Simon Papillon-Cavanagh, McGill University PhD candidate, Dre Nada Jabado and Jacek Majewski, PhD

L-R: Simon Papillon-Cavanagh, McGill University PhD candidate, Dre Nada Jabado and Jacek Majewski, PhD © McGill, RI-MUHC

Virtually all cells in the body have the same DNA. It has only been in recent years that differences in cell development into immune cells, fat cells, neurons, skin cells etc, can be explained by epigenetics, that is, what triggers the activity/development in each cell.

Quoted in McGill News,  team member and one of the principle authors of the research, Dr. Nada Jabado, compares the genome to notes of music and our epigenetics to a musical score. “Using the same scale, you can create many different melodies. Like a sheet of music that dictates which notes to play and in which order, epigenetics organizes and provides meaning to our genes. If an error makes its way into the score, there’s going to be a problem with the music.”

The researchers findings were published in the science journal Nature Genetics under the title, “Impaired H3K36 methylation defines a subset of head and neck squamous cell carcinomas”.

Certain neck and throat cancers found in children were known to be caused by something that changed normal cell development into a cancerous cell pathway. As mentioned, epigenetic changes control cell development, and epigenetic alterations and mutations in histomes in turn cause undesired changes in cell development.

It was thought that adult cancers, those known to be the result of environmental factors like alcohol and tobacco but what surprised the researchers was that they found the same epigenetic changes known in childhood throat cancers in adult throat cancers.

This leads to the hypothesis that such epigenetic alterations and histone mutations (alkaline proteins) may be important in all types of cancers.

The found that abnormalities in a particular histone, -H3- cause head and neck cancers in up to 15 percent of patients and that this particular mutated form is difficult to treat.

Because of that, patients with that form would be spared the toxic treatment of chemotherapy that won’t work in those cases.

Professor Malejewski indicates that this discovery should be another step forward in personalized treatment whereby genetic testing of each patient’s tumour and thus toward much more targeted, effective treatments with fewer of the current negative and stressful side-effects.

Research funding comes from Genome Canada and Genome Quebec, and the US National Institutes of Health

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Education, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SportsGenie Bouchard wins again in AustraliaInternational, Military, SocietyCanada will do more for NATO if U.S. withdrawsEducation, International, Science and TechnologyCanadian research leads to new discovery in head and neck cancersInternational, SportsCanadians killed, injured in Mexico shootingArts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietySong for Canada’s 150th birthday yearEconomy, History, InternationalCanada Post: celebrating Canadian UNESCO sitesEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyWealth gap, ‘inequality crisis’ growing: OxfamThe LINK Online Su. 15. 2017Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyBlack Girls Magazine now availableTrump hotel for sale in Toronto

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L’université, terreau fertile pour les violences sexuellesAu moins un Canadien parmi les victimes de la fusillade au MexiqueDébut du procès d'un homme accusé d'avoir tué un garçon de 5 ans et ses grands-parentsLa commissaire à l'éthique se penchera sur le voyage en hélicoptère de TrudeauDavos, Trump et les inégalitésL'Institut canadien de la cybersécurité inauguré officiellementPierre Moreau accède au Conseil du TrésorLa sortie de Trump provoque un appel à l'unité en Europe73 postes vacants dans une unité de soutien aux militaires blessés ou maladesCes hommes qui possèdent autant que la moitié la plus pauvre de l’humanité
Amber Alert issued for girl, 15, seen pulled into a van in Mississauga, Ont.The only skill needed to spin for Trump? A total lack of shameDouglas Garland's triple murder trial to hear 1st from mother of 5-year-old NathanTrump's credibility chasm is a threat to free markets: Don Pittis'Secret order' authorizing RCMP's covert Cold War wiretapping program released after 65 yearsWho's backing who in the Conservative leadership raceB.C. Indigenous leaders accuse Bennett of 'stall tactics' on child welfare'The super-rich and the rest of us': 2 richest Canadians have wealth equal to 11 million poorestIn final interview as president, Obama warns people not to 'underestimate' TrumpCIA director's warning to Trump falls flat