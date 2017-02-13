Samantha Kemp-Jackson has talked to her four children about racist and anti-ethnic talk and encouraged them to challenge it.

Samantha Kemp-Jackson has talked to her four children about racist and anti-ethnic talk and encouraged them to challenge it.

Time to talk to the kids, says black writer

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 13 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s Black History Month in Canada and, with all the rhetoric about ethnicity and race going on in the U.S., it’s a good time to talk to the kids, says Toronto parenting writer and blogger Samantha Kemp-Jackson.

Listen

‘It’s happening here in Canada’ too

“I would venture to say that there has been an emboldening of certain types of ideologies, whether it’s alt-right or extreme white nationalism against people of colour, against people of different religions and ethnic backgrounds. And I think it’s been facilitated by what’s been happening in the U.S.

“So, yes, it is happening here in Canada and I don’t think we’re immune to it. And I think we need to stop thinking that we as Canadians don’t have to have to deal with this because we do.

“We are a diverse society but we also are dealing with a lot of rhetoric that’s coming out of the States that’s allowing people to feel that it’s okay to things that they might not have even said a year or two ago.”

Samantha Kemp-Jackson says everyone should stand up to bullies and challenge negative talk.

Samantha Kemp-Jackson says everyone should stand up to bullies and challenge negative talk.

Positive messages counter the negative talk, says writer

Kemp-Jackson says there is real value in Black History Month. With so much negative talk around, she welcomes the positive messages about the accomplishments of black Canadians that her children receive at school and the general public gets as well.

In the context of so much rhetoric from the U.S. “percolating” into Canada, she says it’s time to “take lemons and turn them into lemonade,” time to talk to young people about it. And she provides practical advice.

‘Stand up to bullies’

“I’m hoping that I’ve taught my children to have confidence in their abilities, have confidence in who they are as people…of colour. Also, to stand up to it so when they see or hear somebody saying something to them that is racially-based or untoward or negative, to question it… to say ‘why did you say that to me, what did you mean by that, why have you singled me out,’ to stand up to bullies and people who might be using racially-divisive terminology against them.

‘This is not okay’

“Because if we don’t stand up to people who are doing this then they will feel that what they are doing is okay. By standing up to them and teaching our kids to stand up to this type of thing we are putting it out there that this is not okay, it’s never been okay and it no longer will be okay and we’re going to challenge you on this.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Grassy Narrows clean-up promise years in the makingEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyTrudeau and Trump meet in WashingtonHealth, Politics, SocietyGovernment minister declares depression, takes a breakEnvironment, International, Society, SportsBaseball is back, Spring Training is here and it can be confirmed: winter will endInternational, SocietyTime to talk to the kids, says black writerLifestyle, Society, Work & LabourFamily Day petition grows in British ColumbiaSocietyA ‘dangerous’ blizzard hammers eastern CanadaEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyProposed legislation would heighten powers of U.S. border guards in CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyAs fees rise, citizenship applications suffer a dramatic dropArts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsThe LINK Online Sun. 12, Feb. 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Feminists watching closely for gender-based analysis in Budget 2017Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex abuseVince Li is not evil; he's sick. But the justice system is treating him like he's cured: Robyn Urback'Who wants pizza?': WestJet pilot buys food for stranded Air Canada passengersWhat to know about California's failing Oroville Dam'This was a big job': Thieves nab $3M worth of rare books in Mission Impossible-style heistJudge denies request to halt Dakota Access pipeline workWhy heavy snowfall raises heart health warningsOntario commits to cleanup of mercury contamination near Grassy Narrows First NationFewer contributors, less money: RRSPs less popular than they used to be