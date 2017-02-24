View from the train passing the Tantramar marsh site near Moncton in New Brunswick in 2008. It shows size of building and antenna heights and arrays
Photo Credit: Prof. Anthony C Davies- MDS975

Canada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the World

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 February, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada’s shortwave service officially launched

It had been a bit of a bumpy ride for Canada to get its own voice heard internationally.

The idea that Canada’s voice and opinions needed to be heard internationally had been bandied about as far back as the 1930’s but little had been done about it.

By the late thirties and the declaration of war in 1939, the idea of radio propaganda was firmly established by the enemy. Soon into the war, with things going badly for the Allies, Britain and Canada decided that Canada should join that propaganda war too, especially as a safe location to continue broadcasts should things get even worse for Britain and the continent.

Canada also saw it as a way to deliver news from home to the hundreds of thousands of their citizens in uniform serving abroad.

Testing settings on an early transmitter at Sackville New Brunswick © via Hammond Museum

The idea was first proposed early in the war. But resources were scarce.  After a couple of years of discussion, on September 18, 1942 Cabinet formally requested the domestic public broadaster, CBC, to develop an international shortwave service.

In 1943, the only transmitters suitable would come from the US, but making transmitters for Canada was not their priority. A political kerfuffle ensued when Prime Minister WL Mackenzie-King wanted to send a letter to President Roosevelt asking him to intervene, but the Minister of Munitions, CD Howe angrily lobbied that any money and resources should be spent on actual war materiel.

When it finally started to coalesce however, “the International Service of the CBC” or simply I.S. moved into its first home.

Some histories, (even RCI’s own site) set this in the renovated former Ford Hotel in downtown Montreal, but in fact the very first headquarters of the new service were at 1236 Crescent Street in Montreal, a former brothel ( since replaced by a modern new hotel).

Sometimes mis-identified as RCI’s first studio home, this was in fact it’s second location, moving to the renovated former Ford Hotel in 1950-51 in downtown Montreal. For several years previously, the CBC-IS studios were in a former brothel and garment factory. © CBC

The transmitters had finally been delivered and a massive tower array built on the Tantramar marshes of New Brunswick, an excellent site for shortwave propagation. In fact the two 50Kw transmitters from that location provided a better signal into Europe than the Voice of America.

Initial test broadcasts began on Christmas 1944.

RCI transmitter station outside Sackville, New Brunswick. Designed by CBC’s chief architect D. G. McKinstry, the building opened in 1944 and was scheduled to be closed in 2012. A portion of the large RCI shortwave antenna system is visible in the background. The antennas were removed in 2014

RCI transmitter station outside Sackville, New Brunswick. Designed by CBC’s chief architect D. G. McKinstry, the building opened in 1944 and was scheduled to be closed in 2012. A portion of the large RCI shortwave antenna system is visible in the background. The antennas were removed in 2014 © Verne Equinox-wikimedia

On February 25, 1945  the service was officially launched and the psychological warfare soon began in English French and German in an effort to provided encouragement to countries still occupied and to demoralize German troops and hopefully bring an earlier end to the war.  It also of course would provide moral support with news from home for the Canadian service personnel still fighting desperately, although it now seemed that eventual victory was at hand.

The state of the art ABB transmitters at Sackville, New Brunswick 2008, sold or scrapped in 2012. The edge of the RCI logo can be seen on the floor bottom left © © Anthony C Davies-

Post-war the service slowly expanded in light of the new Cold War

To provide information to Europeans and news to occupied Communist countries other languages were added.

There was also a focus on Canada’s position on world affairs, and to explain how Canada’s democratic system functioned, along with examples of Canadian artists, culture, lifestyle, political system, and technological innovations. To these ends many other languages were added including Dutch, Czech, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Spanish and Portuguese to Latin and South America and Europe, Russian, Ukrainian, and others.

However, the IS always had to walk a narrow line between state propaganda, and journalism, and was often accused by both sides of wandering off the path one way or the other often bitterly.

In reality, truthful journalism tended to win out and the service became one of the most trusted sources of information by international audiences, especially during the many world crises over the subsequent decades.

For many years the IS and later RCI also developed a transcription service and recorded many aspiring Canadian musical artists, as well world-class recordings of orchestral and other music for distribution to domestic CBC stations and internationally.

Over the years, the Transcription service changes cover styles, but the quality of the recordings was world class, as well as often being the first recordings of future stars and capturing heritage folk music and stories that would have otherwise been lost forever

In 1972, the name was changed to its current “Radio Canada International “ with no hyphen so as to avoid confusion with the French language domestic service Radio-Canada.

Over the years, the service, although highly appreciated by international audiences was not widely understood in Canada where shortwave listening was not generally known due to the massive availability of so many AM and FM signals. It occasionally therefore faced the possibility of being shut down entirely. More than once a coalition of volunteers, employees, and shortwave fans mounted an information and lobbying campaign led by “The Coalition to Restore Full RCI Funding” managed to get the powers that be to pull the service back from the brink of being cut entirely. (ve2shw)

IS (RCI) QSL card.. these cards were issued by shortwave services to listeners around the world to confirm the details of the broadcasts they heard. These are collectors items for SW listeners but also served to inform broadcasters about the strernth and range fo their international signals. The images were changed every year.

However, for a brief period in this newest century the English and French flagship programmes were also broadcast domestically on the CBC and Radio-Canada networks, to late night Canadian audiences who expressed great satisfaction with the programmes, which they had never heard before and which provided varied information in an interesting and informative manner not provided by the domestic services.

That however did not save the service from a draconian budget cut in 2012, from just over $12 million per year, to just over $2 million.

March 2014. The remaining towers coming down. ©  Amanda Dawn Christie

This resulted in the closing of Brazilian and Russian services, the English and French RCI newsrooms, dismissal of most of the staff members and the end of shortwave transmissions.

Expressions of shock and dismay were received from listeners around the world.

March 20-2014 Pieces of the once huge towers of the “Voice of Canada” lie crumpled and broken on the ground, silenced. © CBC

The reason given was that the world was moving to digital and shortwave was outdated, although many countries still maintain their shortwave services, some even expanding.

After trying to sell the transmitter site to foreign interests without success, the government ordered the destruction of the antennae array and sale of transmitters, thereby also ensuring that the service could never be revived and that Canada could never be a shortwave broadcaster again..

The hallway entrance in the basement of the Montreal French domestic broadcast centre © Leo Gimeno- RCI

In 2017 the now vacant land of the former transmitter site was sold to a M’kmaq aboriginal agency for an undisclosed sum.

RCI’s current location showing main office and areas for the remaining Chinese, English, French, Spanish and Arabic sections. © Leo Gimeno- RCI

Nevertheless, RCI has successfully made a transition to the internet where it continues in its now five languages and continues to slowly grow in audience both domestically and worldwide.

additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the World
  1. Sheldon Harvey says:
    24 February 2017 at 13 h 51 min

    Very nice article, but sad that the most dramatic of the cuts to the service in the 1990s are overlooked, as are the tireless efforts of a group of employees, shortwave listeners and supporters of the service worldwide, under the name of The Coalition to Restore Full RCI Funding. Their efforts were a real “David and Goliath” story and should not be ignored.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, InternationalCanada - U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridgesAnimals, SocietyMuseum invites kids on spring break to see reptilesLifestyle, Society, Work & LabourAnother one to blame on GPS..apparentlyHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinatedArts and Entertainment, InternationalCanada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the WorldEnvironment, SocietyMagnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northwestern Vancouver IslandEconomyHigher gas prices fuel January inflation surgeInternationalTrump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone callAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: studyAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyA learning experience about the endangered Monarch butterfly

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
SPVM : le nombre d'allégations augmente, Coiteux prend les grands moyensLes Québécois Xavier Dolan et Niels Schneider récompensés aux CésarDes journalistes exclus d'un point de presse à la Maison-Blanche« Les États-Unis d’Amérique vont devenir plus grands, meilleurs et plus forts » - Donald Trump« Il n’est pas question qu’une autre nation décide de notre futur » - Ghislain PicardSuperinfirmières : il faudra cinq fois plus de diplômées pour tenir la promesse des libérauxDes étudiants en ostéopathie accusés de pratique illégale de la médecineLes juristes feront une contre-proposition à la dernière offre de QuébecUn rendement de 7,6 % pour la Caisse de dépôt et placement en 2016Les Canadiens enclins à investir pour leur retraite
As OPEC moves to cut oil production, U.S. producers turn the tapToronto Public Health concerned new anti-HIV drug could contribute to spread of other STDs5 things to know about illegal border crossings into CanadaDrug gangs take back control of slums in financially crippled post-Olympic RioDenis Villeneuve is Hollywood's new (Canadian) king of sci-fiPlenty of budget remedies offered as Liberals prepare prescription for ailing economy: Chris HallTrudeau's Privy Council Office budget the highest in a decadeThe appeal of wealthy politicians — we see them as 'incorruptible': Scott ReidToxic nerve agent used in murder of Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Malaysia saysVice-Admiral Mark Norman victim of 'bureaucratic crossfire,' says high-profile lawyer