Rather idealized painting of the Canadian attack on the Boers at Paardeberg Drift, 27 February 1900.Dashing Advance of the Canadians at Paardeburg from Bacon’s South African Battle Prints No.10

Rather idealized painting of the Canadian attack on the Boers at Paardeberg Drift, 27 February 1900.Dashing Advance of the Canadians at Paardeburg from Bacon’s South African Battle Prints No.10

Canada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada’s first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In the 1800’s European nations were eagerly vying for lands and possessions as they built their colonial empires around the world. Countries in Africa were among those hotly contested.

In the 1880’s, British expansion in south Africa came into conflict with that of German expansion interests,  and with the Afrikaaners,  Dutch farmers, or  “Boers”, who were already long-established there.

Adding fuel to the situation, both the Boers and British had also been into conflict with natives such as the Zulus since the early part of the 1800’s. This led to some major battles between Zulus and British in 1879, but by 1880 the British had repulsed the Zulus, imprisoned the king and that threat was all but ended.

A first conflict between Boers and the British occurred in 1881 in which the British were essentially defeated and signed a peace treaty.

But by 1899, British colonial interests and a gold rush in the Afrikaner’s territories once again came up against the Boers whose roots in the region went back another 200 years or so. They bitterly resented British rule and of course further incursion into “their” land ,the Orange Free State, and Transvaal.

A second war between the two erupted that year.

The 2nd (Special Service) Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment of Infantry crosses the Modder River at Paardeberg Drift on 18 February 1900 to begin the assault on the Boer positions down-river to the east (or right — out of the range of the picture)

The 2nd (Special Service) Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment of Infantry crosses the Modder River at Paardeberg Drift on 18 February 1900 to begin the assault on the Boer positions down-river to the east (or right — out of the range of the picture) © Reinhold Thiele: Library and Archives Canada pa-185348

 

The Boers had initial success with their excellent marksmanship, use of camouflage and highly mobile guerilla-war tactics against the British still clinging to Napoleonic-era strategies.

Indeed the Boer word “commando” has been adopted into the lexicon of every army since, along with “laager” or a gathering of vehicles and personnel in a temporary defensive position.

After heavy initial losses. Britain called for volunteers from its Empire, and Canadians were among those who responded. While a substantial number of Canadians had fought in the Crimean War in the 1850’s, they were in British units. And while other Canadians had served in the Nile expedition to relieve Khartoum in the 1880’s, these were basically contracted civilians.

Thus, this expedition to southern Africa became Canada’s first organized military venture and expression of a foreign policy statement.

Canadians firing at the Boer trenches between 50 and 200 metres away. Possibly the first photo taken of a front line battle. Photo by J Cooper Mason, who later wrote to his family “The fire at this point was very hot,” In fact, even as he took this photo a Boer bullet hit his helmet, taking the maple leaf badge off the front. He fortunately was unhurt. ©  J Cooper Mason

At first French Canadians expressed a strong position that did not want to get involved in a foreign war, a position that would remain during the First and Second World Wars.

This caused some political hesitation on the part of the federal government, but eventuall they decided to offer a battalion sized contingent of just over 1,000 men.

The new volunteer force was formed and called the 2nd (Special Service) Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment of Infantry (RCRI, changed to RCR in 1901). Later, other forces of the Royal Canadian Dragoons and Lord Strathcona’s Horse would serve in the war,.

The 1,000 man force arrived in Cape Town in late 1899, and although lacking in training, were sent north towards the Modder River. There they adopted more appropriate tactics than the Napoleonic-era of standing in blocks and firing in volleys, opting instead for skirmish tactics, similar to their Afrikaner enemy,  moving forward in short rushes and firing from the prone position.

On 18 February 1900, the British forces caught up with a major Boer force near Paardeburg Drift (also spelled Paardeberg) where the Boers dug in. Initial, and poorly thought out  British attacks across open ground  against the entrenched Boers resulted in many casualties including  several among the Canadians who had also been ordered by the British commanders to attempt another charge across the open field.

After a ten day stalemate, with British firing artillery shells and bullets into the laager, the Canadians were sent in at 2am on 27 February in a surprise attack.

Only a few dozen metres from the Boer trenches, a trip wire warned the defenders and the Canadians dug in as best they could with heavy exchange of fire. Although apparently someone called for a retreat, at least two Canadian companies continued the attack.

With all their pack animals killed by the shelling, and supplies all but gone, the Boers realized their position was untenable.

Destruction of the Boer laager. Shelling had killed all the animals, destroyed equipment, and the Boers were low on supplies. the Canadian attack made their leader Gen. Piet Cronje realize he had no options and so surrendered. © via angloboer war

The force of over 4,000 Boer fighters surrendered to the much smaller Canadian force which had continued the fight.

The Boer surrender represented a tenth of the entire Boer force.

The Canadian action was hailed as resulting in the first major victory for the British in the war, and was a huge boost in morale for all the Commonwealth forces.

This represented the first major conflict in the first overseas venture for a Canadian force. But  that would not be the end for the Canadians, The RCR would return to Canada that December, but before then they and other Canadian units were involved in several major battles that spring and summer.  Indeed, the Commonwealth’s highest honour for valour the Victoria Cross, would be awarded to four Canadians during the war: one to a member of the Strathcona’s Horse (later Lord Strathcona’s Horse- LdSH) and three to the Royal Canadian Dragoons. Canadians were also awarded 19 Distinguished Service Order medals,and 17 Distinguished Conduct Medals.

Eventually about 8,000 Canadians would serve in the conflict. Some 270 Canadians never returned.

When the 2nd Battalion returned to Canada it was to a fantastic welcome, The victory however added to Canadians sense of their own nationalism and pride. Indeed, within Canada the 27th was marked as Paardeberg Day, and is still within the RCR which has Paardeberg and South Africa as battle honours.

One of several different monuments in Canada in honour of the Canadian participation in the Boer War. This one is in Victoria Park, London Ontario. Note the RCR cap badge insignia on the bottom, an 8-point star with the letters VRI -Victoria Regina Imperatrix © Wayne Ray, wikimedia

Although it was a major victory, the battle did not end the war. That tragically dragged on more as a guerilla-style conflict until 1902 and as is often the case with long drawn out conflicts,  it also became more vicious on both sides.

Though the British (and Commonwealth forces) were eventually victorious, there was one more word that has entered the language and that arose from that tragic war. Even at the time and ever since, it has been symbolic with great suffering as captured Boers were herded into “concentration camps” where thousands of Afrikaners died, mostly civilians, due to poor living conditions and disease.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: ,
Posted in History, International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibilityInternationalCanada announces new humanitarian assistance for the Middle EastPolitics, SocietyJournalists rally to demand protection for press freedomHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada's first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centresArts and Entertainment, InternationalMontrealer wins Oscar for sound editingArts and Entertainment, InternationalOscar win for Canadian animator BarillaroThe LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Juristes : la loi spéciale est déposée, les négociations sont suspenduesPas de « preuves » sur les possibles liens entre les conseillers de Trump et la RussieLe Mexique ne veut pas renégocier l’ALENA si les États-Unis lui imposent des taxesDeux inculpations en vue dans l'affaire Kim Jong-namLes mythes du plan climatique du Québec déboulonnésUn bambin trouvé avec deux corps dans un appartement de GatineauIntervention policière due à une publication Snapchat au Collège MontmorencyGalchenyuk, héros du Canadien en prolongation au New JerseyL’ONU suivra de plus près l’afflux de migrants clandestins au ManitobaLe sort des enfants de réfugiés nés au Canada
SpaceX to fly 2 people around the moon by next yearOscar envelopes explained: How do presenters get the winning names?E-cigarette battery 'went off like a flare' in Calgary man's pocket, causing 3rd-degree burnsSolar eclipse darkens skies across Southern HemisphereO'Leary passing on Edmonton debate because of 'terrible' format'He smoked him': Saint John senior deliberately ran down pedestrianJoseph Boyden says APTN report likening his story to Ojibway healer's 'feels like an attack'Bank fined $1.15M for violating anti-money laundering reporting rules revealedTrump wants $54B more in defence spendingMeet the bacterial supervillains considered the most serious threats to human health