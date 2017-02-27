Canada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada’s first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.

In the 1800’s European nations were eagerly vying for lands and possessions as they built their colonial empires around the world. Countries in Africa were among those hotly contested.

In the 1880’s, British expansion in south Africa came into conflict with that of German expansion interests, and with the Afrikaaners, Dutch farmers, or “Boers”, who were already long-established there.

Adding fuel to the situation, both the Boers and British had also been into conflict with natives such as the Zulus since the early part of the 1800’s. This led to some major battles between Zulus and British in 1879, but by 1880 the British had repulsed the Zulus, imprisoned the king and that threat was all but ended.

A first conflict between Boers and the British occurred in 1881 in which the British were essentially defeated and signed a peace treaty.

But by 1899, British colonial interests and a gold rush in the Afrikaner’s territories once again came up against the Boers whose roots in the region went back another 200 years or so. They bitterly resented British rule and of course further incursion into “their” land ,the Orange Free State, and Transvaal.

A second war between the two erupted that year.

The 2nd (Special Service) Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment of Infantry crosses the Modder River at Paardeberg Drift on 18 February 1900 to begin the assault on the Boer positions down-river to the east (or right — out of the range of the picture) © Reinhold Thiele: Library and Archives Canada pa-185348

The Boers had initial success with their excellent marksmanship, use of camouflage and highly mobile guerilla-war tactics against the British still clinging to Napoleonic-era strategies.

Indeed the Boer word “commando” has been adopted into the lexicon of every army since, along with “laager” or a gathering of vehicles and personnel in a temporary defensive position.

After heavy initial losses. Britain called for volunteers from its Empire, and Canadians were among those who responded. While a substantial number of Canadians had fought in the Crimean War in the 1850’s, they were in British units. And while other Canadians had served in the Nile expedition to relieve Khartoum in the 1880’s, these were basically contracted civilians.

Thus, this expedition to southern Africa became Canada’s first organized military venture and expression of a foreign policy statement.

Canadians firing at the Boer trenches between 50 and 200 metres away. Possibly the first photo taken of a front line battle. Photo by J Cooper Mason, who later wrote to his family “The fire at this point was very hot,” In fact, even as he took this photo a Boer bullet hit his helmet, taking the maple leaf badge off the front. He fortunately was unhurt. © J Cooper Mason

At first French Canadians expressed a strong position that did not want to get involved in a foreign war, a position that would remain during the First and Second World Wars.

This caused some political hesitation on the part of the federal government, but eventuall they decided to offer a battalion sized contingent of just over 1,000 men.

The new volunteer force was formed and called the 2nd (Special Service) Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment of Infantry (RCRI, changed to RCR in 1901). Later, other forces of the Royal Canadian Dragoons and Lord Strathcona’s Horse would serve in the war,.

The 1,000 man force arrived in Cape Town in late 1899, and although lacking in training, were sent north towards the Modder River. There they adopted more appropriate tactics than the Napoleonic-era of standing in blocks and firing in volleys, opting instead for skirmish tactics, similar to their Afrikaner enemy, moving forward in short rushes and firing from the prone position.

On 18 February 1900, the British forces caught up with a major Boer force near Paardeburg Drift (also spelled Paardeberg) where the Boers dug in. Initial, and poorly thought out British attacks across open ground against the entrenched Boers resulted in many casualties including several among the Canadians who had also been ordered by the British commanders to attempt another charge across the open field.

After a ten day stalemate, with British firing artillery shells and bullets into the laager, the Canadians were sent in at 2am on 27 February in a surprise attack.

Only a few dozen metres from the Boer trenches, a trip wire warned the defenders and the Canadians dug in as best they could with heavy exchange of fire. Although apparently someone called for a retreat, at least two Canadian companies continued the attack.

With all their pack animals killed by the shelling, and supplies all but gone, the Boers realized their position was untenable.

Destruction of the Boer laager. Shelling had killed all the animals, destroyed equipment, and the Boers were low on supplies. the Canadian attack made their leader Gen. Piet Cronje realize he had no options and so surrendered. © via angloboer war

The force of over 4,000 Boer fighters surrendered to the much smaller Canadian force which had continued the fight.

The Boer surrender represented a tenth of the entire Boer force.

The Canadian action was hailed as resulting in the first major victory for the British in the war, and was a huge boost in morale for all the Commonwealth forces.

This represented the first major conflict in the first overseas venture for a Canadian force. But that would not be the end for the Canadians, The RCR would return to Canada that December, but before then they and other Canadian units were involved in several major battles that spring and summer. Indeed, the Commonwealth’s highest honour for valour the Victoria Cross, would be awarded to four Canadians during the war: one to a member of the Strathcona’s Horse (later Lord Strathcona’s Horse- LdSH) and three to the Royal Canadian Dragoons. Canadians were also awarded 19 Distinguished Service Order medals,and 17 Distinguished Conduct Medals.

Eventually about 8,000 Canadians would serve in the conflict. Some 270 Canadians never returned.

When the 2nd Battalion returned to Canada it was to a fantastic welcome, The victory however added to Canadians sense of their own nationalism and pride. Indeed, within Canada the 27th was marked as Paardeberg Day, and is still within the RCR which has Paardeberg and South Africa as battle honours.

One of several different monuments in Canada in honour of the Canadian participation in the Boer War. This one is in Victoria Park, London Ontario. Note the RCR cap badge insignia on the bottom, an 8-point star with the letters VRI -Victoria Regina Imperatrix © Wayne Ray, wikimedia

Although it was a major victory, the battle did not end the war. That tragically dragged on more as a guerilla-style conflict until 1902 and as is often the case with long drawn out conflicts, it also became more vicious on both sides.

Though the British (and Commonwealth forces) were eventually victorious, there was one more word that has entered the language and that arose from that tragic war. Even at the time and ever since, it has been symbolic with great suffering as captured Boers were herded into “concentration camps” where thousands of Afrikaners died, mostly civilians, due to poor living conditions and disease.

