Braille will help the visually-impaired identify police

Police in Ottawa will soon have a braille laminate on top of their wallet badge ID to help people who have trouble seeing be sure they are indeed police officers. The laminate will indicate the officer’s rank and the telephone number for the police service.

It’s believed to be the first initiative of this kind in Canada and it was applauded by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

“This is a great opportunity to enhance service to residents in our City,” said Sgt. Adam Coakley, who led the initiative.

There are more than 8,000 blind or partially-sighted people living in Ottawa.