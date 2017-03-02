A sign welcomes people at the entrance to the Chalk River Laboratories in Chalk River, Ontario in July 2012
Photo Credit: CP / Sean Kilpatrick

Highly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First Nations

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) currently being stored at the nuclear facility at Chalk River, Ontario, is to be transported to a facility in South Carolina for processing.

The plan stems from a 2010 agreement that would allow the United States to repatriate the radioactive material, which will cost the Canadian government about $60 million (US).

 “We have stated clearly in the past that we will not stand idly by,”

Transporting the material would take about 150 truckloads, accompanied by armed guards, to travel the nearly 1,700 kilometres to South Carolina

Each shipment will consist of four 58-litre steel containers inside a larger steel and lead tube, carrying the liquid radioactive waste, which includes isotopes of cesium, iodine, strontium and plutonium, as described in a U.S. lawsuit.

The effort to prevent this repatriation via the U.S. Court failed, and now several of Canada’s First Nations, particularly those who live near the border, are voicing their fierce opposition.

The Iroquois Caucus issued press releases making their views known.

“We have stated clearly in the past that we will not stand idly by,” Chief Don Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte said. “The seven communities of the Iroquois Caucus stand together in the protection of Mother Earth.” he said.

“It is appalling that such reckless and irresponsible plans are given approval by the regulators and the Courts when far more sensible solutions are at hand,” added Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon.

“The Iroquois Caucus is well aware that liquid of a very similar nature has been routinely solidified and stored at Chalk River since 2003,” Kahnawà:ke Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton stated.

“There are processes already in existence to ‘down-blend’ the liquid in order to eliminate highly-enriched uranium by converting it into low-enriched uranium.” he said.

Gordon Edwards, president of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility, agrees, and he says there is no need for the life-threatening transportation.

“Canada in fact, is the only country in the world where these transports have been required or requested in a liquid form, and we believe that that’s completely unnecessary and foolhardy.”

Listen

Edwards describes the transportation option as a “make-work project for the people down at Savannah River site in South Carolina because they have the only existing facility in North America that can handle the material in liquid form.” But he says it’s not necessary to do it this way.

The International Joint Commission, a body established to protect the shared waters, is holding Great Lakes Public Meetings through March, so the issues are bound to be raised, particularly in Buffalo, New York, where the Peace Bridge, one of the possible routes for the convoy.

The following day, the IJC will hold a meeting In St. Catharines, Ontario for the people of the Niagara region.

We strongly encourage that all persons, communities and organizations that share our concerns stand together to ensure that common sense prevails,” Akwesasne Grand Chief Abram Benedict said.

“There is no reason to continue with a plan that puts 40 million people at risk when alternatives readily exist.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHighly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First NationsIndigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.SocietyPhilatelists: Canada’s spring stamps for 2017Economy, Education, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyThink your job, your career, is secure? Think again!Orthodontists working pro bono, but few takersEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada: still confused about measuring since 1975Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCIYour choices, our promise!Economy, Environment, History, Society, Work & LabourCoal mining revived in Cape BretonArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalBHM- The black settlers of Alberta

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Légalisation de la marijuana : Trudeau veut frapper les gangs au portefeuilleLes intouchables : KPMG a caché l'argent de riches clientsUn homme accusé en lien avec les menaces envers l'Université ConcordiaJeff Sessions se récuse de toute enquête relative à la campagne électoraleLes intouchables : l'affaire KPMG camouflée à Ottawa?Les omnipraticiens du Québec veulent réduire l'écart entre leur salaire et celui des spécialistesSainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques survitInvestitures libérales : le parti de Justin Trudeau accusé de favoritismeLes professionnels du gouvernement exaspérés par leur négociation « au neutre »Lac-Simon ferme son poste de police
Military watchdog limits investigation of complaint into Afghan prisoner abuseOntario health-care workers struggle to track spread of fentanyl epidemicFacial recognition technology is coming to Canadian airports this springEnglish classes for refugee women also address trauma and lossBank of Canada official touts pricing carbon to reduce climate change costsMcDonald's returns focus to fast-food value to win back customers2 Alberta sisters missing for decades found in U.S. by Lethbridge policeOfficials confirm rise in asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada, but RCMP lay no charges'I should not be involved in any campaign investigation:' Jeff Sessions recuses himselfComplaints mount against judge in cab sex assault case who said 'a drunk can consent'