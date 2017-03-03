Rene Levesque, a long-time advocate of a separate Quebec, is being h

Rene Levesque, a long-time advocate of a separate Quebec, is being honoured this year--in part because of a grant from the Canada's federal government.
Photo Credit: cbc.ca

Ottawa contributing to a celebration of long-time separatist leader Rene Levesque

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

As Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, a man who spent much of his political life fighting for an independent Quebec will be honoured thanks to some major funding from the federal government.

The Department of Canadian Heritage has announced that it will help fund the Espace Rene-Levesque in the Quebec town of New Carlisle, where the former premier grew up.

Ottawa has pledged $750,000 for the project, which will feature a welcome pavilion and a series of sites marking different phases of Levesque’s life.

Quebec’s provincial government is contributing $400,000 and the utility Hydro-Quebec, which Levesque helped nationalize, is contributing $200,000.

In announcing the grant, federal Heritage Minister Melanie Jolie called Levesque, “one of Quebec’s greatest political figures,” saying the project will “give visitors from across Canada the chance to learn more about this influential man.”

Levesque, who once worked at Radio Canada International, first gained fame as a war correspondent and television personality and journalist.

He later became part of Liberal Premier Jean Lesage’s “Quiet Revolution” in the early 1960s, which played a major part in modernizing Quebec society.

He later founded the separatist Parti Quebecois and served as the 23rd premier of Quebec from 1976 to 1985.

He died in 1987 at the age of 65.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, SocietyNiagara Falls tourism fee questionedImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsP.K. Subban's moving return to former hockey homeInternational, Society, SportsCanada remains a distinct long shot at the World Baseball ClassicEducation, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyEmbattled Canadian professor asked to join University of GlasgowScience and TechnologyWhat ‘young’ Arctic rocks tell us about origins of the Earth and MoonPolitics, SocietyOttawa contributing to a celebration of long-time separatist leader Rene LevesqueImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBorder union head says reinforcements are needed to stem unguarded entriesEnvironment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyPee in the pool- how sweet it isn’tEnvironment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHighly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First NationsIndigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Enquête sur le SPVM : l'adjoint de Philippe Pichet relevé de ses fonctions« Le dossier de KPMG n'est pas réglé », dit la ministre Diane LebouthillierÀ la chasse aux fraudeurs du fiscSchwarzenegger quitte « The New Celebrity Apprentice » et blâme TrumpAlzheimer et aide médicale à mourirDesjardins : plus de ristournes pour les assurés et les investisseurs?Quitter la banlieue après le départ des enfants? Pas vraiment, constate la SCHLBertrand Charest « m'a brisée », témoigne une victime alléguéeLe chef d'orchestre Pierre Peterson accusé d'agression sexuelle sur un mineurJayme Pasieka reconnu coupable de deux meurtres au premier degré
EU Parliament member's sexist tirade rebuked by colleagueKPMG offshore tax dodge: Trudeau vows to do 'better job' with tax avoidersCan SpaceX really send people around the moon by 2018?Hasta la vista, baby: Arnold Schwarzenegger exits Celebrity ApprenticeVictims outraged about staging of Russell Williams confessionMen banned from using Canada Post over controversial publication challenge minister's order'I will never forgive her,' father tells court about ex-wife who fatally drugged, burned their daughterGroups call for 'drunks can consent' judge to be removedManitoba wants Indigenous issues addressed before signing federal health accordWealthy Canadians exposed in KPMG offshore tax 'sham'