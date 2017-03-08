Kim Campbell, 19th Prime Minister of Canada, addresses the young women during the Daughters of the Vote event, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa today.
Photo Credit: CP / Sean Kilpatrick

Daughters of the Vote celebrate the centenary of some women getting the vote

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Daughters of the Vote, is the name of the event organized by Equal Voice. It was a powerful demonstration in Ottawa today, bringing one young woman, from all 338 federal ridings across Canada, to take a seat in the House of Commons, including 70 Indigenous delegates.

“It is a glorious sight to see you all here”

The intent is to give them an experience of the political environment in Ottawa, with the goal of increasing women’s representation in future Canadian parliaments. Women currently make up 26 per cent of parliament, occupying 88 of the 338 seats.

Khadija Waseem is a 20 year-old student from the Don Valley North Riding in Toronto. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, she came to Canada with her parents when she was 2. She was one of the young women who rose to question the Prime Minister while in Parliament today.

Listen
Khadija Waseem is applauded as she asks PM Trudeau a question during the Daughters of the Vote event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa today. © CP/Sean Kilpatrick

Waseem spoke about Islamaphobia, and commented on the plight of her First Nations’ colleagues and their struggle for equal rights and opportunity.

She says she was thrilled, moved, and mostly honoured to be part of the event.

Encouraged by a friend to get involved she says she is returning to her community with a renewed sense of what women can accomplish.

While she has no immediate plans to run for a seat in parliament she is aware of the many issues that need addressing, such as the ongoing stigma against mental ill health in many immigrant communities.

Some women got the vote

In 1917, some women in Canada got the right to vote, following the hard work of suffragists such as Nellie McClung. In Manitoba McClung, a founding member of the Political Equality League, argued with a sharp wit:

“Our worthy opponents will emphasize the fact that women are the weaker vessel. Well I should think that a woman who cooks for men, washes and bakes and scrubs and sews for her family could stand the extra strain of marking a ballot every four years.”

White women in the province of Manitoba were enfranchised with the right to vote in provincial elections in 1916. In 1917 white women followed nationally.

It took until 1940, however, for the women of Quebec to be granted the vote. Indigenous women living on reserves had to wait until 1960, reflecting the racist attitudes to indigenous peoples that is only now beginning to be addressed in Canada.

Meanwhile, other minority groups, such as Asian men and women, fought over the years for their right to vote, and were denied several times.

Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, passed in 1982, fully enshrined the right to vote in law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the pioneering move of balancing his cabinet with 50 per cent female ministers, when he came to power in the fall of 2015.

Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Daughters of the Vote event provided the opportunity to introduce young women to the seats of power in Canada, the experience of being in the place where the decisions are made that effect us all, and some insight into how it works.

The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, Canada’s first and only female Prime Minister, addressed the young women. Campbell became Prime Minister in 1993, not by election, but by the resignation of then Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

It was a short-lived term from June to November when the government fell and the next election campaign began.

Campbell appeared delighted to be back in the House of Commons telling the young women that “it is a glorious sight to see you all here”.

She continued speaking frankly, with humour and wisdom, explaining some of the parliamentary traditions, such as the fact that MP’s don’t read in parliament, although they may use ‘copious notes’ as was often the case in the British parliamentary system.

Campbell shared some of her experiences, from not being able to wear pants at the time, to living with the challenges of distance in Canada. Not being able to get back to her home and her constituents in Vancouver very often then, was eventually changed.

Parliamentarians now sit for three weeks with a fourth allowing them to return to their ridings. She added that this improvement benefited men as well as women, as men were just as eager to return to their families.

The event continued with the leaders of each of the political parties addressing the house, and the Prime Minister eventually welcoming the group.

Carly Pettinger was another of the 338 to take a seat today. “Equal Voice did a really good job of picking us from different lived experiences,” she told CBC News. “I’ve learned so much from all of the different delegates.”  From Kitchener, Ontario, Pettinger said, “The women that I’m meeting are changing my life in really meaningful ways,”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Education, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, International, Politics, SocietyDaughters of the Vote celebrate the centenary of some women getting the votePolitics, SocietyLeadership hopeful says cabinet is mediocreArts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Society'Anne of Green Gables' new TV seriesBlue whale exhibit opening at the ROMEconomy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyOxfam Canada calls for more action on women’s rightsEducation, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTV viewing and early school readiness.Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsOne of the best international teams in sport ever: Canadian, female, and virtually unknown.Education, History, International, Lifestyle, Military, SocietyInternational Women’s Day: aviation controversyHealth, International, Politics, SocietyCanada pledges $650M for sexual, reproductive healthInternational, SportsCassie Sharpe wins skiing halfpipe

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Emmanuella Lambropoulos emporte l'investiture libérale dans Saint-LaurentDes femmes manifestent partout dans le mondeLes femmes touchent 0,87 $ pour chaque dollar gagné par les hommesDiscrimination génétique : le projet de loi adopté malgré l'opposition de TrudeauTravailleurs immigrants qualifiés : le français pèsera lourdVoici ce que vous devez savoir pour passer la frontière américaineL'hommage rendu à une pionnière de l'aviation contesté en raison de son passé naziLise Thériault n'accorde pas d'entrevues durant la Journée de la femmeMessage du 8 mars : Justin Trudeau défend son épouseL'avortement sortira du Code criminel
Beloved Toronto teacher stabbed to death while taking photos in Costa RicaParks Canada rejects movie shoot in Rockies after learning of First Nations characterHawaii can sue over Trump's revised travel banGovernment moves to formally scrub abortion law from Canada's Criminal CodeTaxi passenger who accused Al-Rawi of sex assault in 2012 'sickened' by acquittalTory senator wants to put 'focus on the good' done by Indigenous residential school systemAn ode to the quiet feminists on International Women's Day: Robyn Urback'There's a lot to fix': NAFTA talks to start this year, U.S. commerce secretary saysNeanderthals likely self-medicated, new study suggests'From bold idea to scientific quackery': UBC study claims to debunk controversial MS treatment