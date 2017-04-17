Ottawa moves to strip former Guatemalan soldier of Canadian citizenship

The federal government has filed court documents to strip Canadian citizenship from a former Guatemalan special forces commander accused of slaughtering Guatemalan villagers during a 1982 massacre.

Ottawa says Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes concealed the crimes when he obtained Canadian citizenship 10 years later.

Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes, shown in an undated photo provided to CBC News by The Canadian Centre for International Justice, is accused of lying about a 1982 massacre at the Guatemalan village of Las Dos Erres. He is currently serving a prison term in the U.S. and faces the loss of his Canadian citizenship. © Canadian Centre for International Justice/CBC News

Sosa Orantes, 59, who was extradited to the U.S. from Canada in 2012, is currently serving a 10-year-sentence for immigration fraud in the U.S.He has consistently denied that he took part in the massacre, in which 162 civilians, including 67 children, were killed, women were raped and children were thrown into an 18-metre dry well in the village of Las Dos Erres.

Sosa first came to Canada in 1985 as a refugee after being denied asylum in the U.S.

He subsequently became a Canadian permanent resident and citizen.

In 2008, he married an American citizen and became a U.S. citizen.

In 2011, after U.S. authorities said he had committed immigration fraud by concealing his past and he was arrested in Lethbridge, Alta,

Following a lengthy legal battle, he was extradited to the U.S. in 2012.

The U.S. says it plans to deport him to Guatemala when he completes his jail term.

