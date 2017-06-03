Investigation finds a 50 per jump in depression and anxiety among youth in Canada.

Investigation finds a 50 per jump in depression and anxiety among youth in Canada.

Investigation finds a big hike in youth demand for mental health care

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 3 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A joint investigation by the Toronto Star newspaper and the Ryerson School of journalism has found “an unprecedented demand for mental health services among young people.”

“In the last three years we’ve seen a jump of 50 per cent in depression and anxiety amongst youth in Canada,” says Blair Bigham, an emergency doctor who took part in the investigation. “That jump represents almost half of all university students.”

Dr. Blair Bigham says several factors are suspected in the big increase of mental health problems among young Canadians.
Dr. Blair Bigham says several factors are suspected in the big increase of mental health problems among young Canadians. © Owen Thomas/Hamilton Health Sciences

Several factors suspected

Some of the increase can be attributed to the fact that mental health issues are now more openly discussed and people are more willing to come forward and seek help. But Bigham says that cannot account for it all, and experts are not sure exactly why so many more young people are affected.

“None of the experts have been able to pin it down, but there’s a number of theories. One of those theories is that with social media and access to 24-hour internet, youth today are constantly being bombarded with some of the questions around insecurities in the world and an uncertain future. And that puts a lot of pressure on them.

‘No guarantee that you’ll get a job’

“We also know that economic times are a little bit difficult right now and that having a university degree is no guarantee that you’ll get a job. That makes them feel like they have to be hyper competitive and really go after those very top marks. And that’s adding to their stress as well.”

Bigham also thinks there has been a fundamental shift in parenting in the last decades in Canada, with parents taking on a lot of the burdens and battles for their children. He thinks this leaves them ill-equipped to deal with issues when they get to university and have to cope on their own.

Canadian universities like McGill offer a variety of mental health services to students. Many have seen a dramatic increase in demand.
Canadian universities like McGill offer a variety of mental health services to students. Many have seen a dramatic increase in demand. © McGill University

Mental health strategy needed, says doctor

Canadian universities are trying to provide support for students using funds from student fees or diverting money from their budgets. Many find it hard to meet the demand and students may have to wait weeks to see a psychologist of psychiatrist.

Those who are not in university may have difficulty seeing a psychologist because that service is expensive and is not covered by the public health system. Those who go to hospital emergency rooms may be referred back to family doctors if they have one. These physicians mostly have very busy practices and don’t have a lot of time to spend with patients needing mental health care.

Bigham says Canada needs a comprehensive strategy to deal with young Canadians’ skyrocketing need for mental health services.
column-banner-lynn

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, SocietyInvestigation finds a big hike in youth demand for mental health careThe Nova Scotia book of EverythingInternational, Military, PoliticsShould Canada return to Afghanistan?International, PoliticsTrudeau needs to press Aung Sun Suu Kyi on Rohingya 'genocide': expertInternational, SocietyChildren of imprisoned Saudi blogger make a video pleaHealth, Military, SocietyArmed forces will restrict malaria drug mefloquineHistory, International, MilitaryAlmost 100 years later, another soldier will be laid to restEnvironment, International, PoliticsCanada is disappointed by U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate deal Trudeau tells TrumpEconomy, International, PoliticsU.S. softwood lumber lobby slams Ottawa’s aid packageHistory, International, Military, Politics, SocietyCanada History: June 2-Canada Remembers her war dead

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine