Members of the public wait in line to go through security screening before being allowed onto Parliament Hill on Canada Day in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Members of the public wait in line to go through security screening before being allowed onto Parliament Hill on Canada Day in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Photo Credit: Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press

Canada 150: Big crowds, increased security needs, and frustration

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s national celebration on July 1st in this special 150th anniversary was supposed to be a wonderful event in national capital, Ottawa. And it was, for tens of thousands of spectators and visitors some of whom travelled long distances to take part. But for thousands of others, the day was more one of disappointment, aggravation, and frustration.

The national Canada Day anniversary event celebrating the date of Canadian confederation of July 1st, 1867, would as usual be  held on the large lawns in front of the Parliament buildings.

Given the tragic terrorist events of recent times and with such a big crowd gathered, extra security precautions had to be taken.

Of course, in spite of inclement weather, tens of thousands of Canadians wanted to be a part of this special day.

This in turn meant huge lineups to access Parliament Hill’s grounds as people had to go through a new and more involved security screening process.

The designated lineups guided by barriers soon overflowed into streets as people waited for hours, with occasional confusion over what constituted the official line-ups.

The capacity for the Parliament Hill grounds is about 31,000 people and after waiting for hours, many were additionally frustrated to be told the lines were closed and to go elsewhere to celebrate.

Then there were hunger issues as people who, after several hours, finally did make it onto the lawn found there was only one snack tent available, itself with a long line-up.

For those who were able to get food before lining up to enter Parliament Hill, garbage bins were overflowing by early afternoon.
For those who were able to get food before lining up to enter Parliament Hill, garbage bins were overflowing by early afternoon. © David Rockne Corrigan/CBC News

The capacity for the Parliament Hill grounds is about 31,000 people and after waiting for hours, many were additionally frustrated to be told the lines were closed and to go elsewhere to celebrate.

Then there were hunger issues as people who, after several hours, finally did make it onto the lawn found there was only one snack tent available, itself with a long line-up.

Large screens had been set up so others in line or in crowds away from the Hill could see the broadcast proceedings, but sometimes these weren’t working properly.

This kind of situation with huge crowds and necessary heightened security presented an entirely new set of challenges for officials.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau explains that the crowds quickly swelled when the rain stopped. also processing had to stop when the Prince Charles and Camilla arrived, further causing delay, and a wet grounds prevented full capacity on the Hill for a while, all adding to a difficult situation.
Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau explains that the crowds quickly swelled when the rain stopped. also processing had to stop when the Prince Charles and Camilla arrived, further causing delay, and a wet grounds prevented full capacity on the Hill for a while, all adding to a difficult situation. © CBC

Authorities acknowledge that the situation was not acceptable  but say the various agencies involved will be looking at what happened and why, and develop new proceedures for future events.

In the end, there were of course no major security threats and tens of thousands did enjoy the shows and overall event, in spite of the occasional rain shower.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, InternationalCanada urged to suspend refugee agreement with U.S.Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyCanada 150: Big crowds, increased security needs, and frustrationInternationalTrudeau talks up free trade deal on visit to IrelandLifestyleToronto to host big halal food festivalEconomy, SocietyCanadian income inequality is a city phenomenonAnimals, SocietyCanada’s national bird…not yetHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMedical marijuana use and impaired driving lawsSocietyCanada introduces two astronaut candidatesAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShocking right whale deaths: necropsiesEnvironment, LifestyleWildfire forces campers out of western site

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine