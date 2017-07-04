Canada 150: Big crowds, increased security needs, and frustration

Canada’s national celebration on July 1st in this special 150th anniversary was supposed to be a wonderful event in national capital, Ottawa. And it was, for tens of thousands of spectators and visitors some of whom travelled long distances to take part. But for thousands of others, the day was more one of disappointment, aggravation, and frustration.

The national Canada Day anniversary event celebrating the date of Canadian confederation of July 1st, 1867, would as usual be held on the large lawns in front of the Parliament buildings.

Given the tragic terrorist events of recent times and with such a big crowd gathered, extra security precautions had to be taken.

Of course, in spite of inclement weather, tens of thousands of Canadians wanted to be a part of this special day.

This in turn meant huge lineups to access Parliament Hill’s grounds as people had to go through a new and more involved security screening process.

The designated lineups guided by barriers soon overflowed into streets as people waited for hours, with occasional confusion over what constituted the official line-ups.

The capacity for the Parliament Hill grounds is about 31,000 people and after waiting for hours, many were additionally frustrated to be told the lines were closed and to go elsewhere to celebrate.

Then there were hunger issues as people who, after several hours, finally did make it onto the lawn found there was only one snack tent available, itself with a long line-up.

For those who were able to get food before lining up to enter Parliament Hill, garbage bins were overflowing by early afternoon. © David Rockne Corrigan/CBC News

Large screens had been set up so others in line or in crowds away from the Hill could see the broadcast proceedings, but sometimes these weren’t working properly.

This kind of situation with huge crowds and necessary heightened security presented an entirely new set of challenges for officials.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau explains that the crowds quickly swelled when the rain stopped. also processing had to stop when the Prince Charles and Camilla arrived, further causing delay, and a wet grounds prevented full capacity on the Hill for a while, all adding to a difficult situation. © CBC

Authorities acknowledge that the situation was not acceptable but say the various agencies involved will be looking at what happened and why, and develop new proceedures for future events.

In the end, there were of course no major security threats and tens of thousands did enjoy the shows and overall event, in spite of the occasional rain shower.

