Police officers helped refugee-claimants who walked across the U.S.-Canada border in February to circumvent terms of the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Police officers helped refugee-claimants who walked across the U.S.-Canada border in February to circumvent terms of the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Photo Credit: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Canada urged to suspend refugee agreement with U.S.

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Refugee and human rights advocates are renewing calls for Canada to suspend an agreement it has with the United States governing the treatment of refugee claimants.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement between the two countries refugee claimants must see asylum in the first safe country they arrive in. That means that refugee claimants coming to Canada from the U.S. through official border crossings are turned back.

Seidu Mohammed lost all his fingers to frostbite when he crossed the U.S.-Canada border in a remote location in winter.
Seidu Mohammed lost all his fingers to frostbite when he crossed the U.S.-Canada border in a remote location in winter. © John Woods/The Canadian Press

Refugees take dangerous chances

That has led many to come through the border in other places, sometimes in remote locations and under dangerous conditions. One asylum-seeker lost all his fingers due to frostbite last winter.

Amnesty International Canada and the Canadian Council for Refugees have written a brief calling on the Canadian government to suspend the agreement. There have been similar calls from many other refugee and human rights organizations and legal academics on both sides of the border.

U.S. is not a ‘safe’ partner, say advocates

“We are shocked and disappointed that the Canadian government continues to hold to the view that the US is a safe partner for refugee protection,” said Alex Neve, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada as quoted in a news release. “That was not true before President Trump took office and it has become abundantly clear that his presidency is characterized by utter disregard for the safety and rights of refugees and migrants. Our brief convincingly makes the case for the Safe Third Country Agreement to be suspended immediately.”

The brief is said to highlight “fourteen major areas in which US practice falls short of international and Canadian legal standards.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, InternationalCanada urged to suspend refugee agreement with U.S.Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyCanada 150: Big crowds, increased security needs, and frustrationInternationalTrudeau talks up free trade deal on visit to IrelandLifestyleToronto to host big halal food festivalEconomy, SocietyCanadian income inequality is a city phenomenonAnimals, SocietyCanada’s national bird…not yetHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMedical marijuana use and impaired driving lawsSocietyCanada introduces two astronaut candidatesAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShocking right whale deaths: necropsiesEnvironment, LifestyleWildfire forces campers out of western site

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine