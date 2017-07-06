The image shows the FOXP3 protein (in yellow) in the nucleus of an activated human T lymphocyte cell from peripheral blood. Technique used: Confocal microscopy-flow cytometer

Not the sun, but a microscopic look at a specific gene in a specific cell that has led to a major advance in our understanding and treatment of auto-immune diseases.
Photo Credit: Ciriaco Piccirillo, Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre

A few drops of blood lead to a breakthrough in immunology

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 6 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It was one of those tragic cases in medicine.

A newly born child, just weeks old, had a severe auto-immune condition that could not be treated and which led irrevocably to his death.

With just a few drops of the child’s blood, researchers led by a team in McGill University and the Research Institute-McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) in Montreal, have painstakingly discovered the cause in a subset of so-called T-cells, and have created a solution that has major disease treatment implications.

Dr. Ciriaco Piccirillo led an international research team with input from the USA and Japan. He is an immunologist and senior scientist with the “Infectious Diseases and Immunity in Global Health Program” at the Research Institute-McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), and a Professor of Immunology and Medicine at McGill University. He is also the Director of the newly created Centre of Excellence in Translational Immunology (CETI) at the RI-MUHC.

Listen
Dr.Ciriaco Piccirillo (PhD), McGill University immunology professor and senior scientist at the RI-MUHC
Dr.Ciriaco Piccirillo (PhD), McGill University immunology professor and senior scientist at the RI-MUHC © supplied

The baby boy died in 2009 of a rare and often fatal inherited genetic immune disorder called IPEX. The case involved the child’s T-cells, and specifically the Treg cell, the immunosuppressive cells of the immune system.

These latter are a special kind of white blood cells or lymphocytes that regulate the bodies auto-immune response. They prevent other immune cells from attacking the body’s own tissues, as well as controlling immune responses against microbes and other non-pathogenic agents, such as pollen, dust or benign food groups. This is an important “self-check” built into the immune system to prevent excessive reaction.

When the immune response is not controlled it can cause damage to the body in diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, and Crohn’s disease as well as broader conditions such as asthma, allergies and cancer.

The image shows a lymph node in which we see normal T cells (in red) and Treg cells regulated by the FOXP3 gene (in green). Lymph nodes are small glands that are part of the lymph system which is important for body’s defense system against diseases. Technique used: Confocal microscopy
The image shows a lymph node in which we see normal T cells (in red) and Treg cells regulated by the FOXP3 gene (in green). Lymph nodes are small glands that are part of the lymph system which is important for body’s defense system against diseases. Technique used: Confocal microscopy © Ciriaco Piccirillo, Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre

Through meticulous molecular research and availability of new highly sophisticated technology at the RI-MUHC, the team was able to determine a defect in a particular gene in the Treg cell which prevented it from properly acting in its regulatory role in dampening the immune system response.

Certain genes, but especially the FOXP3 gene are responsible for “programming” so-to-speak a T-cell to become a Treg cell.

The image shows the FOXP3 protein (in yellow) in the nucleus of an activated human T lymphocyte cell from peripheral blood. Technique used: Confocal microscopy-flow cytometer
The image shows the FOXP3 protein (in yellow) in the nucleus of an activated human T lymphocyte cell from peripheral blood. Technique used: Confocal microscopy-flow cytometer ©  Ciriaco Piccirillo, Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre

What the team found from the baby’s blood was a rare mutation of the FOXP3 gene which negatively impacted its capacity to promote Treg cell development and function in humans.

After the intense research to detect the genetic defect in the specific FOXP3 gene, they developed a drug which appears able to correct the genetic defect resulting in an almost completely normally functioning Treg cell.

The team’s research was published in the online journal “Science-Immunology” under the title “Suppression by human FOXP3+ regulatory T cells requires FOXP3-TIP60 interactions”  (abstract HERE)

The McGill University Health Centre, with its Research Institute and several research bodies, has become world renonwed in medical research
The McGill University Health Centre, with its Research Institute and several research bodies, has become world renonwed in medical research © MUHC

Further, while this should work in those rare patients with IPEX, professor Piccirillo says the team in now working on improving the drug to bolster its effects on the FOXP3 gene and developing Treg cells in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

He says this likely will have far greater treatment possibilities in relation to a number of auto-immune diseases which are typically very difficult to treat.

The study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Canada Research Chair Program, National Institutes of Health and the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Science and TechnologyA few drops of blood lead to a breakthrough in immunologySocietyLac-Megantic residents mark 4th anniversary of rail tragedyEducation, Environment, InternationalFree online mountain course laudedHealthQuebec province to provide abortion pill for freeImmigration & Refuge, InternationalCanada-U.S. refugee agreement to be challenged in courtInternationalCanada announces $50M funding for food resilience programs in AfricaAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, International, SocietyMovement to end “elephant rides” and animal abuseEconomy, History, Work & LabourTwo centuries of brewing history in Montreal: major changeInternationalCanada concerned by attack on Venezuelan parliamentPoliticsTrudeau meets the Queen in Edinburgh on his way to G20 summit

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine