The statue of Edward Cornwallis in Halifax. Once revered, now reviled by some. It has become the focus of protests and vandalism as aboriginal groups and others call for its removal as a symbol of *genocide

The statue of Edward Cornwallis in Halifax. Once revered, now reviled by some. It has become the focus of protests and vandalism as aboriginal groups and others call for its removal as a symbol of *genocide*
Photo Credit: Paul Poirier/CBC

Another historic Canadian figure under fire

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

He founded Halifax, but put a bounty on aboriginals.

Edward Cornwallis, once an honoured figure in Canada’s history, has fallen into disrepute recently.

Honoured for the creation of one of Canada’s major cities, which in turn led to the development of the east coast province of Nova Scotia, he is now being reviled by protesters as a man who put a bounty on any aboriginal found and killed near the settlement.

Protesters now want the Cornwallis name and statues removed from buildings and parks.

There are a multitude of Cornwallis references in and around Halifax, and the entire province including schools, parks, buildings and geographical features.
There are a multitude of Cornwallis references in and around Halifax, and the entire province including schools, streets, parks, buildings and geographical features. © via CBC

Edward Cornwallis was born in 1713 in England into a family of wealth and influence.

In 1749 he was sent to establish a fort and settlement in Nova Scotia to counter the Fortress of Louisbourg which was being returned to the French as part of peace treaty between the two nations.

Cornwallis selected a location and began building Halifax, the now major city and now capital of the province of Nova Scotia.

Controversy over the naming of Cornwallis Park in Halifax has resulted in several protests over the years.
Controversy over the naming of Cornwallis Park in Halifax has resulted in several protests over the years. © Paul Palmeter/CBC

However, the Mi’kmaq were not happy to find this presence on their hunting land and a mill on a waterway they used.

Talks broke down and skirmishes ensued leading to the declaration that settlers would be paid a bounty for every Mi’kmaq they killed.

Last weekend a group of about 150 protesters gathered at the Cornwallis statue in a central Halifax park threatening to bring it down.

The city responded by placing a temporary covering over it, which slightly calmed the angry crowd.  Officials later said the issue of the Cornwallis statue would be discussed at later council meetings. At the Tuesday meeting the mayor read a statement from protesters saying the Cornwallis statue was a symbol of genocide against aboriginals. The Mayor later had to order a protester removed and when others began to shout, ordered a brief recess while the gallery was cleared.

Halifax city workers cover the statue on the weekend to calm protesters who threatened to pull it down.
Halifax city workers cover the statue on the weekend to calm protesters who threatened to pull it down. © CBC-

The city had voted down an earlier motion in May of last year to rename city properties honouring Cornwallis.

In yet another development, an apparently right-wing group has posted personal information online about some of the protesters at the statue, including information which many of those named say is completely false.

It is not known when council will review the issue of whether or not to begin removal of official references to Cornwallis in the city.

Mayor Mike Savage says a committee will be created to come up with recommendations on what to do with the Cornwallis statue. Protesters want the statue removed by Mi'kmaq History Month in October, the Mayor said it's unlikely that time frame will be met, noting that Council will have the final say
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says a committee will be created to come up with recommendations on what to do with the Cornwallis statue. Protesters want the statue removed by Mi’kmaq History Month in October, the Mayor said it’s unlikely that time frame will be met, noting that Council will have the final say © Robert Short/CBC

In a similar vein, recently Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the name of one of the Parliament buildings, the “Langevin” block, would be renamed out of respect for indigenous people.

Although Sir Hector-Louis Langevin was one of the fathers of confederation he was also an architect of the residential school system, now recognized for the severe harm it inflicted on indigenous people.

