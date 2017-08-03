Caroline Mulroney Lapham entering politics

Caroline Mulroney Lapham, the daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, made it official yesterday, she is running for the provincial Progressive Conservative Party in the upcoming Ontario election.

Caroline Mulroney, co-founder of The Shoebox Project, photographed in Ottawa, alongside completed shoeboxes filled with personal items, to be given to women in shelters over the holiday season on Dec. 2, 2013. © CP / Justin Tang

The rumours had been circulating for weeks. In announcing she’s seeking the nomination in the riding of York-Simcoe, just north of Toronto, another Canadian political dynasty may be developing.

Like Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister, who spent his childhood in 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the Prime Minister in Ottawa, Mulroney spent 10 years of her childhood in the same house.

“As a working mother of four, I know we need change,” Mulroney Lapham said in the video announcing her candidacy.

“Government needs to get out of the way, focus more on affordability, manage taxes properly so we get the services we expect.”

The 43 year-old Mulroney Lapham is married to Andrew Lapham (son of the former editor of Harper’s magazine, and now Lapham’s Quarterly).

She studied at Harvard College, has a law degree from New York University, and experience at investment firms and philanthropic organizations.

Mulroney Lapham is a resident of the riding, with a home in Georgina, Ontario. It has been a PC stronghold represented by Progressive Conservative-Member of the Provincial Parliament, Julia Munro, who has held a seat since 1995.

Patrick Brown was elected leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives in 2015 and as the opposition party it has recently been leading in the polls, ahead of Kathleen Wynne’s governing Liberal party.

A provincial election must be held by June of 2018.