Unless protected, online photos may reveal too much or be used by others.

Unless protected, online photos may reveal too much or be used by others.

Beware of posting children’s photos online, warns tech author

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 7 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A recent U.K. study suggests more than half of parents avoid posting photos of their children online, but previous research found some parents post almost one thousand images by the time a child is five year old.

Publishing a child’s name and birthday raises privacy issues and the possibility of identity theft. Sometimes parents snap photos unwittingly identifying a child’s home address or school.

Parents need to consider who may have access to photos of children they may post online.
Parents need to consider who may have access to photos of children they may post online.

Photo may have impact later in life

“Many times we post photos online, it may be of our child in the bathtub or an embarrassing photo, that we think is silly when the child is three but when the child is 30 years old and wants to run for politics, all of a sudden we’re in a different situation in that those photos are still on line and could impact that child’s career later in life,” says Amber Mac, a technology expert and author of Outsmarting Your Kids Online.

Listen
Amber Mac says parents need to better understand the risks of putting photos of their children online.
Amber Mac says parents need to better understand the risks of putting photos of their children online.

Predators, advertisers repost photos

There are also online predators or advertising companies or others who take images from the internet and repost them for their own purposes. Mac says parents can take steps to make sure that doesn’t happen. There are privacy settings on Facebook which can restrict who has access to photos.

She also suggests finding ways to share photos privately by sending them directly to another person or setting up a private Instagram account.

Children are cute and showing them off may be hard to resist, but Amber Mac urges caution.
Children are cute and showing them off may be hard to resist, but Amber Mac urges caution.

Risk increasing, says author

“Even though the risks are rare they do happen. Whether it’s identity theft or predators online there are those cases and there are more and more all the time,” says Mac. “So I think parents need to educate themselves more about some of these potential dangers.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyBeware of posting children’s photos online, warns tech authorHealth, Indigenous, Science and TechnologyWater containers may be making Arctic people sick: studyEducation, Environment, Health, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Military, Science and TechnologyThe LINK Online Sun. Aug 6, 2017EnvironmentWhat is Canada doing to protect the environment? Read RCI’s reportsImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyCensus reveals social fabric of Canada changingCanada funds citizen journalism program to promote peace in Middle East and North AfricaEnvironmentEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveCaribbean Carnival takes over TorontoEnvironmentJuly registers fifth lowest Arctic sea ice extent in satellite recordEnvironment, SocietyBritish Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine