Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presents members of his newly-shuffled cabinet at a news conference.

Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Cabinet choices emphasize commitment to Indigenous matters

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 28 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet and now will have two ministers working on Indigenous matters rather than one. This underlines the emphasis Trudeau has placed on reconciling with First Nations people in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated new Indigenous Service Minister Jane Philpott at a swearing-in ceremony.
Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated new Indigenous Service Minister Jane Philpott at a swearing-in ceremony. © PC/Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Jane Philpott will leave the health portfolio to fill the new position of Indigenous Services. She will work with Carolyn Bennett who will be named minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.

In spite of Trudeau’s best intentions, there have been obstacles in the efforts to reconcile with Aboriginal peoples. A commission that was struck to find the reasons why Canada has so many murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls has been plagued with problems. Several people have resigned from the commission and there have been multiple complaints about it from Indigenous people themselves.

Philpott named six of her top priorities. They are child and family services, health care, clean drinking water, education, food security, and housing.

*

One comment on “Cabinet choices emphasize commitment to Indigenous matters
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    29 August 2017 at 2 h 17 min

    First Nation people are so often ignored or downgraded in different parts of the world.

    Reply
