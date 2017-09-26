Beng Black in Canada? A UN report paints an ugly picture.

Beng Black in Canada? A UN report paints an ugly picture.
Photo Credit: cbc.ca

UN report paints ugly portrait on anti-black racism in Canada

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

A report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday paints a bleak picture of anti-black racism in Canada.

Two children pose in 2016 in front of what is left of Africville, a once-vibrant community in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Two children pose in 2016 in front of what is left of Africville, a once-vibrant community in Halifax, Nova Scotia. © Nova Scotia Archives/Bob Brooks

Prepared by a UN working group that came to Canada last October, the report makes a series of recommendations to Canada’s federal government.

Those include apologizing for slavery and to consider making reparations for historical injustices.

(According to the 2006 Census by Statistics Canada, 783,795 Canadians identified as black, constituting 2.5% of the entire Canadian population. Of the black population, 11% identified as mixed-race of “white and black.”)

“History informs anti-black racism and racial stereotypes that are so deeply entrenched in institutions, policies and practices, that its institutional and systemic forms are either functionally normalized or rendered invisible,” the report says.

The report had especially harsh words for the situation in the East Coast province of Nova Scotia, calling current socio-economic conditions “deplorable,” and calling the displacement of black residents in Halifax’s Africville district in the 1960s a “dark period” in Nova Scotian history.

Urging the federal government to address the problem and citing statistics suggesting that black people are “extraordinarily overrepresented” when it comes to the use of lethal force by police, the report says Canada’s criminal justice system is marked by anti-black racism.

It notes that that between 2005 and 2015, the number of black inmates in federal prisons increased by more than 71 per cent.

Three generations of the Mayes family in front of the Shiloh Baptist Church they built in Eldon District, North of Maidstone, Saskatchewan.
Three generations of the Mayes family in front of the Shiloh Baptist Church they built in Eldon District, North of Maidstone, Saskatchewan. © CBC

Other recommendations include addressing what it calls “environmental racism,” the risks created by environmental hazards–landfills, waste dumps and pollutants that are disproportionally situated near black communities.

As well, the report recommends the creation of a federal department of African-Canadian affairs and providing compensation for the impacts of discrimination, such as targeted hiring practices similar to those for Indigenous Peoples.

For some perspective, I contacted Jack Jedwab, as expert on immigration, multiculturalism and human rights.

He is currently president of the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS) and the Canadian Institute for Identities and Migration and previously served as executive director of the Quebec branch of the Canadian Jewish Congress.

I spoke by phone with him at his Montreal office on Tuesday.

Listen

With files from Canadian Press, CBC, Postmedia

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in History, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “UN report paints ugly portrait on anti-black racism in Canada
  1. Michelle Spice says:
    11 November 2017 at 19 h 17 min

    I am a person of African descent. I agree with the UN 100% for Canada to set up an African-Canadian Department of Federal Affairs. You can’t keep doing the same things over and over and expect to get a different result, that’s insanity. This issue of racism in Canada must be truly addressed once and for all.

    It is a shame that many people still think that this is not a problem nor does it deserves immediate attention! If this country is a country of inclusivity then put your money where your mouth is and do right by all people!

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
The LINK Online, Sun. Nov 12, 2017Arts and Entertainment, History, International, MilitaryArtistic documentary: Remembering VimyAnimals, EnvironmentConsider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activistsEconomy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade dealPolitics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless tech

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Rajoy veut « récupérer la Catalogne » démocratiquementLes malheurs de Stéphanie ValléeL'imposante délégation canadienne arrive à la 23e conférence sur le climatPourquoi notre squelette est friand de sucre?Philippines : Trudeau « pourrait » parler des droits de la personne à DuterteLGBTQIA+ : la nouvelle donne en sciencesLes problèmes de livraison d’AmazonQue font vos chansons préférées dans les paradis fiscaux?Une COP23 entre urgence climatique et réalité politiqueDonald Trump provoque le président de la Corée du Nord sur Twitter
Trudeau's invite to East Asia Summit proof 'Canada's back,' Freeland saysPassengers scramble after WestJet, Air Canada cancel Puerto Rico flights. Who's to blame?A Tale of Two Taylors: Taylor Swift and Taylor Knox show different sides of the changing music industryStepping back but not down: How the Queen is gradually shifting duties to the next generationCanadian journalist Florence Harper covered the Russian Revolution, but almost no one knows her story'A Bible nation from the beginning': A preview of Washington's controversial $500M Museum of the BibleHundreds of thousands take to Barcelona streets demanding release of Catalan leadersAlabama Republican Roy Moore says sexual misconduct allegations are intended to derail his Senate bid'It's an insult': Defaced war memorial in Montreal leaves visitors shocked on Remembrance DayTrudeau may raise 'drug war' killings with Philippines' Duterte at ASEAN meeting