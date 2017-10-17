Victoria, the provincial capital, is the only one of Canada's 25 biggest cities where more women than men are employed, according to the CCPA.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Best and worst places for women in Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Victoria, British Columbia on the west coast, is still the best city in Canada for women, and Windsor, Ontario in southern Ontario, is still the worst.

These are the findings of an annual study by Kate McInturf of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a left-leaning think-tank.

Listen

Kate McInturf has been conducting this survey for five years now, and it has allowed her to see some interesting developments and draw some major conclusions.

More than 670,000 women working part time involuntarily

McInturf explains that “the report really is aimed at looking at not at the wealthiest

“Within a given community do men and women have equal access to the things that are there… are men and women equally likely to have a job, are they equally likely to live in poverty or not, are they equally likely to be victims of a crime?

“it’s looking at how we allocate the goods that are available in our community to the people in that community”

“Maybe we need to make a little more effort to make sure that men and women are getting equal access to the things that we have.”

The CCPA report finds the wage gap between women and men is smaller than average in Windsor, but the city has few female elected officials. © Radio-Canada

“There are great organisations working in every city that’s included in this report, across Canada, and they’re doing really incredibly smart creative things”

One example is the Feminist Working Hub in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

It “lets self-employed women come together, share some resources, share a space, have a workplace where they can actually talk to other humans, which is really important for self-employed people.”

McInturf advises leaders to listen to what women’s groups have to say and propose.

“All the research is really clear that the best way to improve women’s lives is to fund women’s organisations.” say McInturf. She says they’re in the best position on the front lines of communities, to see where the challenges are, as well as what is working.

There are international examples that point the way, including the Canadian experience.

“Our own government has found that by their own evaluation, that women’s funds, that is funds set up to fund women’s organisations, in for example Pakistan, where we had a women’s fund, and Paraguay, where we had a women’s fund, were, in their own words, the single most effective mechanism for improving women’s lives.”

McInturf says it’s now time to bring home the message.

Edmonton, the capital city of the province of Alberta, has not fared so well in former rankings, but McInturf says watching improvements that are the result of action is what’s so rewarding about doing her work.

“When you draw attention to the fact that there are gaps in women’s well-being in cities, obviously people care about this; they want their city to be the best place to be a woman.” she says.

Edmonton, created the WAVE Initiative to support women in leadership.

McInturf says that while the cities of Edmonton and Calgary are both challenged with “significant gaps” in terms of employment and equal pay, the administrations are taking the political initiative.

She says, “that’s how we’re going to move forward.”

In both cities, the incumbent mayors, Naheed Nenshi in Calgary, and Don Iveson in Edmonton, were voted in for another term in municipal elections yesterday.

Share
Posted in Economy, Education, Health, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Best and worst places for women in Canada
  1. ada says:
    17 October 2017 at 16 h 16 min

    Cool

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Education, Health, Politics, SocietyBest and worst places for women in CanadaNaheed Nenshi narrowly re-elected againHealth, Work & LabourBill might stop employers from requiring high heelsHealth, International, Work & LabourOxfam decries exploitation of hotel housekeepersSociety, SportsThe Edge: New NBL team in NewfoundlandEconomy, Society, Work & LabourLoblaw: lay-offs and new hiresInternationalAirbus takes control of Bombardier C-series jet programEducation, International, Science and TechnologyGoogle part of growing AI cluster in MontrealEconomy, InternationalU.S. demands an end to Canada’s supply managementHealth, International, SocietyThe Loneliness Project seeks to ease the hurt gently

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine